Let us tell you about Liam Plunkett from England’s World Cup squad

Liam Plunkett (via ECB YouTube)

Liam Plunkett has been a key figure in England’s one-day resurgence. At first his job was bowling quickly at the batsmen’s armpits, then it was bowling quickly at the batsmen’s armpits with a few slower balls thrown in for mishit-inducing variety.

At present, there’s a faint suspicion that the slower balls don’t contrast with the quicker ones quite so markedly as they once did. If that’s the case, bowling at batsmen’s armpits might not longer be a legitimate tactic.

He does look like a Game of Thrones extra who’s just had a haircut though. That might be distracting enough that no-one notices any loss of pace until after the World Cup’s finished.

Here’s a bit more about Liam Plunkett and here’s a photo of him wrestling with his conscience.

Let us tell you about the other members of England’s World Cup squad