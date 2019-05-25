Let us tell you about Liam Plunkett from England’s World Cup squad

Liam Plunkett (via ECB YouTube)

Liam Plunkett has been a key figure in England’s one-day resurgence. At first his job was bowling quickly at the batsmen’s armpits, then it was bowling quickly at the batsmen’s armpits with a few slower balls thrown in for mishit-inducing variety.

At present, there’s a faint suspicion that the slower balls don’t contrast with the quicker ones quite so markedly as they once did. If that’s the case, bowling at batsmen’s armpits might not longer be a legitimate tactic.

He does look like a Game of Thrones extra who’s just had a haircut though. That might be distracting enough that no-one notices any loss of pace until after the World Cup’s finished.

Here’s a bit more about Liam Plunkett and here’s a photo of him wrestling with his conscience.

2 Appeals

  1. Thesmudge

    May 25, 2019 at 11:20 am

    Cricketers as Game of Thrones extras? That has some mileage in it.
    Rob Key languishing naked in Little Finger’s brothel.
    Jimmy Anderson as one of the Sparrow’s religious fanatics.
    Mike Atherton as a Dothraki marauder.

    • Aditya

      May 25, 2019 at 11:57 am

      You just know that the fanatics would be the Aussies, upholding the sanctity of The Line. They even have a Reverend who wargs into a Bull when needed.

