Channel 5 will not be showing highlights of the 2019 Cricket World Cup

That’s the bad news. The good news is that Channel 4 will be doing.
Highlights from every game will be shown on Channel 4 and the programmes will also be available to watch again on All 4, the channel’s digital catch-up service.
Timings will vary, but unfortunately it looks like it’ll mostly be an 11pm or midnight slot.
Isa Guha will be the main presenter.
We’re very excited to see whether they go with Mambo No.5 as the theme tune again, like they did back in 2005. We’re guessing not.
Live coverage?
Live coverage is on Sky. If you’re not already a subscriber, the cheapest and easiest way to watch Sky Sports Cricket is via Now TV, which is basically their pay-as-you-go service where you can just sign up for a day, or a week, or a month at a time.
Here’s a bit more information about how it works.
If you’re interested, Now TV are currently doing an offer where you can get Sky Sports for £25 a month. It’ll auto-renew by default – which is okay at first because then it’s the Ashes, but you’ll probably want to cancel it after that.
You can find all the details here.
May 23, 2019 at 12:14 pm
I think it is a damning indictment of the both the mainstream media and the ICC’s convoluted TV rights packages that Kingcricket is currently my go-to website when wanting to find no nonsense, to-the-point information about how and where to watch cricket on TV.
And then there’s the added shock of coming here for that information and immediately finding it, presented in a concise and informative manner.
King Cricket: informative and to the point.
King Cricket
May 23, 2019 at 12:15 pm
Hear, hear. In the media industry they call this ‘News you can use’. Yeah sorry I just got a little bit sick in my mouth too.
May 23, 2019 at 1:25 pm
Perhaps KC could bid for the rights in the next edition. I’m good for a tenner if it needs crowdfunding.
May 23, 2019 at 1:36 pm
Back in the day…
…I mean so long ago that the expression “back in the day” hadn’t even been invented…
…such stuff was on the BBC.
Here is my report on the very first match of the very first cricket world cup.
http://ianlouisharris.com/1975/06/07/the-very-first-match-of-the-very-first-cricket-world-cup-i-was-there-in-our-living-room-as-were-tom-and-jerry-7-june-1975/
Included is a little highlights package with the dulcet tones of Richie Benaud and Jim Laker.
This makes me feel old, but not as old as my hero that day, Chris Old.
May 23, 2019 at 2:44 pm
Any information on whether commentary is going to come from Jonathan Trott?
May 23, 2019 at 3:17 pm
*on whether Jonathan will be Trotted out to provide analysis, you mean?
May 23, 2019 at 4:50 pm
So, it’s definitely not on Channel 5, then?
May 23, 2019 at 7:39 pm
If they don’t use Mambo No.5 and the vintage Channel 4 graphics I will be very disappointed. How else am I going to get childhood nostalgia from the World Cup?