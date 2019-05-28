Chris Woakes (via YouTube)

After years of research and development and huge advances in technology, humanity is now able to create machines that operate with such precision and fluidity as to leave you breathless. One day, in about a thousand years’ time, they’ll realise that they’re never quite going to be able to match Chris Woakes’ bowling action.

There’s machine perfect and there’s biological perfect. People sometimes have a dig at Woakes, saying he’s a cricketer built in a lab; an ECB project tweaked and honed at Loughborough. But just look at that bowling action. Just look at it. It’s like flowing water.

Other than his bowling action, Chris Woakes’ other main qualities are being quite splendidly nondescript and batting a bit.

