Eoin Morgan

There was a time when England’s captain was just about the most exciting other-worldly batsman around. How times change.

Eoin Morgan’s big thing used to be flitting between flappy-wristed paddle shots where you couldn’t really work out if he was batting left or right handed and whopping great big solid-wristed sixes. But now half the batsmen in the world play like that, so he’s had to come up with a new thing.

Eoin Morgan’s new thing is ‘not smiling’. Whatever is happening in the match, you can pretty much guarantee that Morgan won’t be smiling or presenting any sort of facial expression at all really.

