Eoin Morgan (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 24, Afghanistan v England

Eoin Morgan faced fewer balls than Joe Root and made not far off twice as many runs. Joe Root made a very boring 88 at quicker than a run a ball. Eoin Morgan only hit four fours.

None of the above really makes sense and nor did Morgan’s unquenchable thirst for hitting the ball at someone – or something – in the stands. He did it 17 times. What was he aiming for?

Even in an era when milkshake has become many people’s weapon of choice, a cricket ball fired from a cricket bat is a very strange thing with which to set about someone.

The only thing we can think – and this is very much a working theory – is that there was someone in the temporary stand who’d somehow offended England’s captain. If you’ve seen the back of that stand, it’s a terrifyingly rickety scaffolding construction. You could definitely take the whole thing out if you managed to catch one of the lower supports with a firmly-hit lofted drive.