Please can we talk about the time Rohit Sharma ate 25 fried eggs in one go?

Rohit Sharma (via ICC video)

In one respect our latest piece for Cricket 365 is a Rohit Sharma v Virat Kohli comparison sort of thing. At the same time, the bit about how Sharma once ate 25 fried eggs in one go is so overwhelming that you could just as easily say that it’s a Rohit Sharma fried-egg-eating piece that has a few Kohli references in it for context.

Either way, it’s unarguably the most important thing that you’ll read today.

You can find it here.

  They call Rohit Sharma 'Nohit' – the meaning of big numbers
  (Almost) everyone rejoice: India have picked Rohit Sharma for an away Test match again
  Ishant Sharma's hair

June 19, 2019 / / 1 appeal

  1. Aditya

    June 19, 2019 at 11:10 am

    Eating what you want after you have exercised (or been for a run or whatever) is an excellent approach. It’s basically the only reason I run.
    “Should I get chips with that? Yes, I should. I’ve run 10 miles today, so I’m still ahead on calories”

    Though Rohit Sharma probably doesn’t bother about calories.

