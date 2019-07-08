Does Rohit Sharma get out more beautifully than anyone else?

We met up with someone on the other side of a mountain recently. It was in a town. We were going to get something to eat.

Through the wonders of modern technology, the other person sent us a pin on a map to indicate their location. We arrived a little while later and did the same thing at the same spot, assuming they’d wandered off. Turns out they hadn’t and the two of us sat confused on opposite sides of the same concrete barrier for five minutes or so, virtually within touching distance. As a result of this technologically-induced incompetence we have resolved to wander around shouting the other person’s name should we find ourself in a similar situation in the future.

Meeting can be done better than this. At the minute, Rohit Sharma’s bat is meeting the ball in a way that would be hard to improve upon. In this instance we suspect the positive influence of technology. The process just looks too smooth and automatic for a human to be in any way involved.

Rohit holds his drone bat and it simply gets on with things. It must be connected to the drone ball via The Internet of Things and between the two of them, they work out precisely when and where to meet up.

This has been happening all tournament, but it only really became unignorably evident with Rohit’s silky dismissal against Sri Lanka.

Rarely has a false shot showcased such certainty and precision. This was not human error. This was artificial intelligence deliberately doing something you didn’t want it to do and doing that thing absolutely perfectly. Even as the ball was being released, Rohit was already chipping it directly to mid off.

Rohit Sharma gets out beautifully.