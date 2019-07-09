Is there any chance Kane Williamson’s 95-ball 67 was a good knock?

Kane Williamson (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final, India v New Zealand

It looks like we might have an overnight half-time in this World Cup semi-final, which gives us an excellent opportunity to ponder and not quite come to terms with the way Kane Williamson went about his batting.

Williamson’s been doing this a lot in the World Cup. We mentioned it the other day.

He is either…

(a) Weighing up difficult pitches beautifully and displaying extraordinary mental strength to bat at an archaic tempo when everyone else feels like he really needs to crack on with things a bit

Or…

(b) Batting too slowly

We have no idea which. Guess we’ll find out tomorrow. (Or possibly later. There’s probably still a chance of that with ‘modern drainage systems’ and that.)

  1. A second Kane Williamson would have been handy
  2. Kane Williamson bats with the strength of many men
  3. Kane Williamson demonstrates how to hit a six

July 9, 2019 / / 8 appeals

India cricket news, New Zealand

Does Rohit Sharma get out more beautifully than anyone else?

8 Appeals

  1. A P Webster

    July 9, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    At this rate, Indian fans are going to come out of this World Cup thinking Manchester is particularly rainy

    Reply
  2. Ameya

    July 9, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    I don’t see why there needs to be a 20-over chase today if there’s a reserve day available tomorrow. One of the many daft things about this world cup.

    Reply
  3. daneel

    July 9, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    A reverse Betteridge!

    Reply
    • Mike

      July 9, 2019 at 7:10 pm

      A rare beast indeed, daneel… although not as rare as the previously-believed-extinct two-day international! (Nomenclature: are we going for 2DI or TDI? Both have inherent inadequacies.)

      Reply
      • Bail-out

        July 9, 2019 at 7:54 pm

        Is an ODI a zero day international? I thought the common complaint was they’re too long?

