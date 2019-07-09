Is there any chance Kane Williamson’s 95-ball 67 was a good knock?

2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final, India v New Zealand
It looks like we might have an overnight half-time in this World Cup semi-final, which gives us an excellent opportunity to ponder and not quite come to terms with the way Kane Williamson went about his batting.
Williamson’s been doing this a lot in the World Cup. We mentioned it the other day.
He is either…
(a) Weighing up difficult pitches beautifully and displaying extraordinary mental strength to bat at an archaic tempo when everyone else feels like he really needs to crack on with things a bit
Or…
(b) Batting too slowly
We have no idea which. Guess we’ll find out tomorrow. (Or possibly later. There’s probably still a chance of that with ‘modern drainage systems’ and that.)
July 9, 2019 at 5:40 pm
At this rate, Indian fans are going to come out of this World Cup thinking Manchester is particularly rainy
July 9, 2019 at 6:05 pm
Well our parched lawn’s glad of this downpour. Maybe that will offset the frustration for some of them.
July 9, 2019 at 8:06 pm
Is your parched lawn a bowl first or bat first surface? What’s the par score?
Also speaking of pitches, has everybody seen this?
https://twitter.com/dutchiepdb/status/1147761706803900417?s=21
July 9, 2019 at 8:53 pm
It’s two-paced because the two halves have different soil depths.
July 9, 2019 at 6:13 pm
I don’t see why there needs to be a 20-over chase today if there’s a reserve day available tomorrow. One of the many daft things about this world cup.
July 9, 2019 at 7:04 pm
A reverse Betteridge!
July 9, 2019 at 7:10 pm
A rare beast indeed, daneel… although not as rare as the previously-believed-extinct two-day international! (Nomenclature: are we going for 2DI or TDI? Both have inherent inadequacies.)
July 9, 2019 at 7:54 pm
Is an ODI a zero day international? I thought the common complaint was they’re too long?