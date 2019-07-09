Is there any chance Kane Williamson’s 95-ball 67 was a good knock?

Kane Williamson (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final, India v New Zealand

It looks like we might have an overnight half-time in this World Cup semi-final, which gives us an excellent opportunity to ponder and not quite come to terms with the way Kane Williamson went about his batting.

Williamson’s been doing this a lot in the World Cup. We mentioned it the other day.

He is either…

(a) Weighing up difficult pitches beautifully and displaying extraordinary mental strength to bat at an archaic tempo when everyone else feels like he really needs to crack on with things a bit

Or…

(b) Batting too slowly

We have no idea which. Guess we’ll find out tomorrow. (Or possibly later. There’s probably still a chance of that with ‘modern drainage systems’ and that.)