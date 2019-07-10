2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final, India v New Zealand

Remember that time MS Dhoni stalked England and never actually pounced? Remember that time he stood around and watched his batting partners beat Australia without ever quite feeling moved to step in and do something?

No-one does passivity like MS Dhoni. No-one can let a run-chase get away from him quite like MS Dhoni.

Dhoni’s cool. That’s his brand. He doesn’t panic when the run-rate rises. he doesn’t even bat an eyelid. Thing is, sometimes you have to react. Sometimes the batting of eyelids is advisable.

If you see a suicidal insect make for your eyeball, you blink. That’s what you’re supposed to do. That’s the correct response to the stimulus. What you do not do is stand there, eyes agape, heart-rate low, and let the thing embrace your cornea.

Dhoni disagrees. As the flies swarm, Dhoni keeps his eyelids open. He asks Ravindra Jadeja to try and bat the flies away for him.

Jadeja does a cracking job, but there’s a hell of a lot of flies and eventually he’s swamped and has to leave the field of play.

At this point – or at least shortly afterwards – Dhoni looks around and goes, “Say, there are quite a few flies around at the minute. Maybe I should… do something.”

Somewhat inadvisedly, the “something” that Dhoni resolved to do in the World Cup semi-final was ‘take a second run to Martin Guptill’.

A top bit of cobbing from Guptill zang the bails and Dhoni departed, dragging the tattered rags of India’s chances behind him.

Turns out Kane Williamson’s 95-ball 67 was a pretty decent knock after all.