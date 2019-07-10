Why umpire Richard Kettleborough’s face was the best thing about MS Dhoni’s run-out

Richard Kettleborough (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final, India v New Zealand

As you all know, the greatest umpire face of this World Cup was when Jason Roy flattened umpire Joel Wilson and tried to say sorry and Joel Wilson didn’t really feel that the apology was entirely welcome.

This one was good too though. This was the face umpire Richard Kettleborough made when Martin Guptill hit the stumps to run out MS Dhoni in the semi-final.

Umpires are supposed to be impartial and while the face didn’t actually betray any allegiance, it was an unusually emotive way to signal for a review.

“That’s close,” he was saying. “That’s really, really, super-close and this is very, very important.”

That’s good, we reckon. That’s appropriate. The face was a sign that this was such a big match and such a big moment that even one of the Red-Jacketed Robots of Judgement overseeing the game had felt moved by what was happening.

Umpires are supposed to be all chilled and inscrutable, but cricket is such a colossally powerful and wonderful thing that even Richard Kettleborough is apparently not immune to the occasional inadvertent sharp intake of breath.

  1. Third umpire referrals
  2. Was Jason Roy’s the greatest World Cup hundred celebration?
  3. Joe Root’s losing-the-Ashes face

July 10, 2019

India cricket news, New Zealand

No-one can let a run-chase get away from him quite like MS Dhoni
A ‘sign’ ahead of the Australia v England semi-final

3 Appeals

  1. Thomas Pseudonym

    July 10, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Try to represent a sharp intake of breath through pursed lips and tight teeth in letters.

    Ooppfffhhhij.

    Reply
  2. Edwardian

    July 10, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    There’s a bit of Frankie Howerd in his expression as well.

    Reply
  3. Ged Ladd

    July 10, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    I wonder what “soft signal” that face might be suggesting?

    Reply

