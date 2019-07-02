Could England spend exactly half a match watching Kane Williamson bat and still win?

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 41, England v New Zealand

We wouldn’t say that Kane Williamson was a flawless batsman, but only because it would most likely trigger the kind of nitpicking conversation that a certain sort of person seems to really enjoy and which we really do not. If we say that he’s very good, can we all just agree on that and leave it there and not dissect the matter any further?

Williamson is thus far averaging 113.50 at this World Cup, which is handy. His strike-rate is however lower than pretty much everyone bar Hashim Amla. After a blow to the head in the first match, Amla played as if it were 1984 and he should probably be removed from the stats.

So Williamson is both the best batsman and also the worst batsman. You might say we need to consider the context in which his runs were scored, but we’d strongly disagree because we’re painting with broad brushstrokes here. Broader than broad. We’re maybe even using a roller or a spray gun thing.

So here’s the question: could Kane Williamson bat right the way through New Zealand’s innings and make a dazzling hundred only for England to saunter to the target without anyone other than red-faced jam jar of righteous anger Jonny Bairstow breaking sweat?

Maybe we could find out by playing the match in lab conditions. Alternatively, they could just play in normal conditions – whatever the hell they might be.

July 2, 2019 / / 1 appeal

England cricket news, New Zealand

1 Appeal

  1. Sam

    July 2, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    I’m nervous. Everyone feels a bit too relaxed after the India game. There’s a really good chance we’re going to balls this up.

    Reply

