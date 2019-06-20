The Cricket World Cup finishes in less than a month. That means that you can now pay for one month of Sky Sports via Now TV and watch all of it: all the remaining group games, the semi-finals and the final.

At the time of writing, that’ll cost you £34.

What’s Now TV?

Now TV is Sky’s pay-as-you-go option. You can get it on your phone, on your laptop, on certain TVs, or through a box or dongle thing. The big selling point is that there’s no contract, so you can just pay for this month and that’s it. (Although you will have to cancel your monthly pass so it doesn’t auto-renew.)

These are the pros and cons of Now TV.

And here’s a link if you just want to dive in and sign up immediately.