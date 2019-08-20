The Ashes finishes on September 16, which means you can sign up for just one month of Sky Sports via Now TV and watch the whole of the rest of the series. (That’s an affiliate link, by the way, which means we get a small cut if you do sign up and also haven’t used Now TV previously.)

Three things to note:

£6 gets you a one-month Sky Sports Pass for your phone (and only for your phone)

What’s Now TV?

Now TV is Sky’s pay-as-you-go option. You can get it on your phone, on your laptop, on certain TVs, or through a box or dongle thing. The big selling point is that there’s no contract, so you can just pay for this month and that’s it.

These are the pros and cons of Now TV.

