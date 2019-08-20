Joe Root Burnout Watch – part three

How burnt-out is Joe Root right now?

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Joe Root would be buoyed by England’s doughty performance in the second Test, BUT YOU WOULD BE WRONG.

Losing Test matches takes it out of you, but fighting back to push for a win before having to settle for a draw takes it out of you too.

Root’s energy is visibly waning.

Look at the eyes. Just look at them! Root’s positively crying out for some L’Oréal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Cooling Eye Roll-On.

“Give us your vitamin C and caffeine enriched formula to totally refresh our outlook,” say Joe Root’s eyes. “Fight the five signs of fatigue on our behalf! Fight them! Fight all five of them!”

How burnt-out is Joe Root? We’d say that Joe Root is now about 59 per cent burnt-out.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Joe Root Burnout Watch – part two
  2. Joe Root Burnout Watch – part one
  3. Joe Root chips in

August 20, 2019 / / 4 appeals

Australia cricket news, England cricket news

Previous post
You can watch the whole of the rest of the Ashes for £6 via Now TV

Hey you!


If you can't really be bothered checking King Cricket for updates, then why not let us come to you...


Get the email (this is the best option)


On Twitter


On Facebook

4 Appeals

  1. daneel

    August 20, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Nice to see Bayliss saying that Roy is suited to the middle order so they’re going to keep him opening.

    Reply
  2. Edwardian

    August 20, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Perhaps, like the terrific Ian Hutchinson, Root just sounds exhausted.

    https://youtu.be/xu_Gep9nba4

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent Posts

About King Cricket

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2019 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑