Joe Root Burnout Watch – part three

How burnt-out is Joe Root right now?

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Joe Root would be buoyed by England’s doughty performance in the second Test, BUT YOU WOULD BE WRONG.

Losing Test matches takes it out of you, but fighting back to push for a win before having to settle for a draw takes it out of you too.

Root’s energy is visibly waning.

Look at the eyes. Just look at them! Root’s positively crying out for some L’Oréal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Cooling Eye Roll-On.

“Give us your vitamin C and caffeine enriched formula to totally refresh our outlook,” say Joe Root’s eyes. “Fight the five signs of fatigue on our behalf! Fight them! Fight all five of them!”

How burnt-out is Joe Root? We’d say that Joe Root is now about 59 per cent burnt-out.