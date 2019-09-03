Joe Root Burnout Watch – part four

Joe Root (via YouTube)

How burnt-out is Joe Root right now?

In the wake of the Headingley Test, Joe Root looked like a man who’d spent several days in hospital awaiting the birth of his first child.

There’d been moments where he’d expected the worst. There’d been moments of the greatest relief imaginable. There’d been moments when he thought the car parking charges might bankrupt him.

Everything was fine, everything was great, but he was absolutely knackered and also had an unimaginable workload stretching out ahead of him in the short, short-medium, medium, medium-long and long-term.

The mental pressure had in fact become so great that the inside of his head had swollen, pushing out the bridge of his nose so that it was now level with his forehead to form a kind of Norman helmet effect.

How burnt-out is Joe Root? We’d say that Joe Root is now about 89 per cent burnt-out.