Joe Root Burnout Watch – part four

How burnt-out is Joe Root right now?
In the wake of the Headingley Test, Joe Root looked like a man who’d spent several days in hospital awaiting the birth of his first child.
There’d been moments where he’d expected the worst. There’d been moments of the greatest relief imaginable. There’d been moments when he thought the car parking charges might bankrupt him.
Everything was fine, everything was great, but he was absolutely knackered and also had an unimaginable workload stretching out ahead of him in the short, short-medium, medium, medium-long and long-term.
The mental pressure had in fact become so great that the inside of his head had swollen, pushing out the bridge of his nose so that it was now level with his forehead to form a kind of Norman helmet effect.
How burnt-out is Joe Root? We’d say that Joe Root is now about 89 per cent burnt-out.
September 3, 2019 at 11:35 am
What happens when he reaches 100 per cnet? Or is the goal 110 per cent? Is that the Real Ashes?
September 3, 2019 at 11:48 am
At 100 per cent, he is burnt out and then everyone starts talking about “the schedule” again.
September 3, 2019 at 12:22 pm
But is it shed-yule or sked-yule?
September 3, 2019 at 12:50 pm
When he gets burnt out, does he have to hand over the Matrix of Leadership to Stokes? And is Andrew Strauss Ultra Magnus in this scenario?
September 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm
He’s more Alpha Trion, we’d say.