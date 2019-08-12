Joe Root Burnout Watch – part two

How burnt-out is Joe Root right now?

Tense, thin-lipped and ever-so-slightly sickly – Joe Root is understandably looking a little more burnt-out than he did after the Ireland Test.

However, while he definitely looks tense and like he’s maybe lost a bit of weight, he also, somehow, totally against the odds, looks a tiny little bit younger too. We don’t think it’s the baseball cap and hoodie producing that effect either because the baseball cap and hoodie combo can actually accentuate ageing when inexpertly applied.

There’s a slight watery deadness to the eyes though. There’s a distinct hint of: “Hold it together, Joe. Just a little longer. Get through a couple more questions and then sprint to the toilets at the bottom of that stand and knock out a quick cry. It’s quiet over there. No-one’ll know.”

How burnt-out is Joe Root? We’d say that Joe Root is now about 46 per cent burnt-out.