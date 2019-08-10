Stanley being conspicuously indifferent to the Ashes

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.
Tom sent us this, along with a decidedly minimalist explanation. He informed us that Stanley is called Stanley and that the Ashes cricket that can be seen on the TV is the Ashes.
Of those two facts, Stanley’s name is the only one we could not have deduced.
Stanley’s indifference to cricket is actually even greater than you might initially suppose. With Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali at the crease, it was pretty much guaranteed that there was going to be a wicket at any moment – and still Stanley ignores it.
Both Moeen and Bairstow were indeed dismissed without adding a run.
Not that Stanley gives a shit.
August 10, 2019 at 1:36 pm
I may have yelped in joy in the middle of a pub at my cricket-indifferent girlfriend that ABCITC was back.
Which is more than Stanley would ever done, of course.
August 10, 2019 at 1:54 pm
‘ABICTC is back!’ They’re all saying it.
August 10, 2019 at 3:32 pm
This photo works on two levels. Stanley showing conspicuous indifference to Moeen, showing conspicuous indifference to a ball about to hit middle stump.
August 10, 2019 at 7:28 pm
I’ve never played “The Stanley Parable,” but I’d like to think it merely offers this image for silent contemplation until the quit keys are pressed.
August 10, 2019 at 6:23 pm
ABCITC’s back!
As in returned.
Meanwhile, ahead of the KC-oriented material on Edgbaston 2019 which is in the can but probably won’t be published for yonks…
…here is the Ogblog-style material on same:
http://ianlouisharris.com/2019/08/02/let-the-ashes-commence-three-days-in-the-west-midlands-mostly-edgbaston-31-july-to-2-august-2019/
Cricket does get mentioned.