Stanley being conspicuously indifferent to the Ashes

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

Tom sent us this, along with a decidedly minimalist explanation. He informed us that Stanley is called Stanley and that the Ashes cricket that can be seen on the TV is the Ashes.

Of those two facts, Stanley’s name is the only one we could not have deduced.

Stanley’s indifference to cricket is actually even greater than you might initially suppose. With Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali at the crease, it was pretty much guaranteed that there was going to be a wicket at any moment – and still Stanley ignores it.

Both Moeen and Bairstow were indeed dismissed without adding a run.

Not that Stanley gives a shit.