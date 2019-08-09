The Edge cinematic match report (in other words, a review)

Remember that England documentary, The Edge? You should do because we wrote about two of the trailers.

Sam writes:

Most of you will have already read or heard reviews of ‘The Edge’, the new film by Barney Douglas. It’s basically a whistle-stop tour through the lifespan of the Strauss-Flower England team which went from chumps to champs and back again between 2009 and 2013.

It’s a fantastic watch, providing some unique insights and very funny and emotional moments. Tim Bresnan and Steve Finn come out of it particularly well. They both use some fruity language and don’t seem to take themselves too seriously, unlike Matt ‘Big Cheese’ Prior and Kevin ‘It’s Tough Being Me’ Pietersen.

The film ends with several players detailing why their respective careers were brought to a premature end. Each man has a different story, of course, and a ghost-written book in which to tell it. But they all circle back to the same reason – the relentless international schedule.

As the credits rolled, I switched on my phone to find cricket headlines across all the newspaper back pages. Joe Root had given an interview at the end of a rollercoaster Ireland Test.

Ten days after an utterly bonkers World Cup final, with just a week to go until the Ashes starts, Root admitted he is physically and mentally exhausted.