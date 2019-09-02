Cricket Badger’s back

As in ‘returned’. It hasn’t got ankylosing spondylitis or anything. (Although it is changing form a little. Metamorphosising, if you will.)
Back in 2009, we started an irreverent weekly newsletter with Edward Craig, who was at that time deputy editor of The Wisden Cricketer. It went pretty well. We made fun of cricket and the things cricket people say, we ran ‘Momentum Watch’ and we asked people to send in their most mundane sightings of cricketers. The readership grew considerably and people seemed to like it very much.
We produced The Wisden Cricketer Newsletter (great name) for a few years, then did it for The Cricketer after the magazine changed its name.
They binned us eventually, but the two of us resurrected the email as Cricket Badger and ran it independently for a year or so until early last year when we shifted to Wisden (confusing, we know) and started sending it out as Wisden Cricket Weekly.
Our version of Wisden Cricket Weekly finished last week. They’re going to do something themselves instead, possibly folding several of their weekly emails into one (because they have a few).
Where does that leave our newsletter?
The good news is that Cricket 365 have agreed to sponsor us. The slightly less good news is that they can only commit to a couple of emails a month at the minute.
So two emails a month it is!
We’re also having a rebrand so that we can send the email from this website. Instead of Cricket Badger, it’s going to be King Cricket’s Edge.
If you’d like to catch King Cricket’s Edge, you can sign up to receive it here.
(If you used to get Cricket Badger, it’s the same mailing list, so just keep your eye on your junk mail on Wednesday.)
September 2, 2019 at 9:56 am
Why, why, why would you agree to that name?
Other than that, yay!
September 2, 2019 at 10:43 am
Is it that bad a name? We prefer it to Cricket Badger, which we never liked.
September 2, 2019 at 11:24 am
Yes, Cricket Badger is a horrible name, but I am at least used to it. Why do you have to throw new things at us? Why can’t things be like they were back in 2008 or so when I started reading this site?
September 2, 2019 at 11:59 am
I like badgers, they’re cute and stripey.
I’m sure I’ll get used to the new name, but right now it feels a bit like that recent cricket film wot someone gone done. What’s the origin story of the new title?
September 2, 2019 at 12:44 pm
Well the old Cricket Badger website expired while we were at Wisden and we figured it was simpler if we sent the email from the King Cricket website from now on.
As we said, we never much liked the Cricket Badger name and Cricket 365 are also sponsoring the Cricket Badger podcast – which isn’t us – so it was all very confusing.
At least this way it’s associated with this website and if Cricket 365 want us long term and want to build their own mailing list, we can maybe make it The Cricket 365 Edge or something.