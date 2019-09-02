Cricket Badger’s back

A badger (CC licensed by Cloudtail the Snow Leopard via Flickr)

As in ‘returned’. It hasn’t got ankylosing spondylitis or anything. (Although it is changing form a little. Metamorphosising, if you will.)

Back in 2009, we started an irreverent weekly newsletter with Edward Craig, who was at that time deputy editor of The Wisden Cricketer. It went pretty well. We made fun of cricket and the things cricket people say, we ran ‘Momentum Watch’ and we asked people to send in their most mundane sightings of cricketers. The readership grew considerably and people seemed to like it very much.

We produced The Wisden Cricketer Newsletter (great name) for a few years, then did it for The Cricketer after the magazine changed its name.

They binned us eventually, but the two of us resurrected the email as Cricket Badger and ran it independently for a year or so until early last year when we shifted to Wisden (confusing, we know) and started sending it out as Wisden Cricket Weekly.

Our version of Wisden Cricket Weekly finished last week. They’re going to do something themselves instead, possibly folding several of their weekly emails into one (because they have a few).

Where does that leave our newsletter?

The good news is that Cricket 365 have agreed to sponsor us. The slightly less good news is that they can only commit to a couple of emails a month at the minute.

So two emails a month it is!

We’re also having a rebrand so that we can send the email from this website. Instead of Cricket Badger, it’s going to be King Cricket’s Edge.

If you’d like to catch King Cricket’s Edge, you can sign up to receive it here.

(If you used to get Cricket Badger, it’s the same mailing list, so just keep your eye on your junk mail on Wednesday.)