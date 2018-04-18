We’re writing Wisden Cricket Weekly and it’s going to be very good indeed (even from an unbiased point of view)

You may or may not know that once upon a time we wrote a satirical weekly newsletter for a cricket magazine. It was fully excellent and almost everyone said so. Then the magazine’s new owners gave us the boot.
At this point, we started doing almost exactly the same thing independently in the form of Cricket Badger. This was not an enormously great idea because we did it for free, but the newsletter was still fully excellent and a somewhat smaller number of people said so.
Now Cricket Badger is no more. Last week’s issue was the final one (for the time being, at least).
Don’t be sad. There’s a very good reason for this seemingly sad development and the very good reason is that starting on Friday, Wisden Cricket Weekly is a thing!
Wisden Cricket Weekly is… well, it’s basically the same thing again, but with a different header and more links to Wisden stuff. There’s also a decent chance that we might get some snazzy dividers to separate the various sections (which is a prospect we are very much excited by).
If you want to sign up for Wisden Cricket Weekly (and let us tell you right now, in no uncertain terms – you absolutely DO want to sign up for Wisden Cricket Weekly), you can do so by adding your name and email address to the mailing list. That’s all you need to do (and it’s also worth mentioning that those details will of course never be shared with third parties).
So…
Sign up for Wisden Cricket Weekly here!
Ladies and gentlemen, let us promise you one thing: this newsletter is going to be weekly (we don’t want to make rash promises, so let’s keep things manageable at this early stage).
April 18, 2018 at 9:20 pm
Done, but I’m slightly perturbed by the form. It asks for your First Name, Last Name and so on, and then leaves a space after each that says “Answer”. That sounds like a test. So now I’m wondering how well I did, and whether if I’ve failed I can do a re-sit in August.
April 18, 2018 at 10:30 pm
Totally with you, Bert, I wasn’t at all sure what I was doing, what with the complexity of the questions and all. So I got my “friend” Ian Harris to have a go, then replicated his answers method.
If at first you do succeed, try again, I tend to say.
April 19, 2018 at 6:13 am
Not sure, but August is a long way off. They might not want a newsletter by then.
April 19, 2018 at 8:27 am
We should point out that this isn’t a solo endeavour. Ed steps in and inserts a load of typos after we’ve done the meat of the thing.
April 19, 2018 at 11:09 am
Is this like when R.E.M. moved from I.R.S. to Warners?
April 19, 2018 at 11:13 am
Or more like when the Milltown Brothers moved from Big Round Records to A&M?
April 19, 2018 at 11:15 am
What I’m asking, I suppose, is will you have to rerelease Apple Green several times with barely noticeably different remixes to a stubbornly indifferent reception?
Will you King Cricket?
April 19, 2018 at 11:16 am
Because I for one hope not. Congratulations, I suppose.