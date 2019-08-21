Joe Denly (via Sky Sports)

We got our daughter a new toy on Monday. It was a tiny rubber monster thing that you stick on your thumb and it cost 99p. She played with it until one of its arms came off.

This is essentially what England captains do when they’re given a new fast bowler. It’s all too much for them. They can’t leave them alone.

Jofra “Use Him In Short Sharp Bursts” Archer bowled almost a third of England’s overs on his debut and you can entirely see why. He looked like the best bet with the new ball and he looked like the best bet against Steve Smith and he looked like the best bet with the old ball.

It was all very great and memorable, so we wrote about the one delivery Archer bowled where no-one really noticed or cared that it was him bowling; the one where Joe Denly took that tidy starfish catch and then celebrated by backhanding the ball into the air.

You can find that article here. Please read all of it and then report back with your thoughts.