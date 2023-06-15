Now TV might work out the cheapest way to watch the Ashes if all you really want to watch is the cricket

< 1 minute read

If you’re in the UK and you want to watch the Ashes, Now TV is probably your cheapest legal option. (If you sign up as a ‘new customer’ via any of the links on this page, we’ll get a small cut.)

The Ashes is on Sky Sports Cricket and while their coverage is great, one slight drawback is that most people don’t have access to it. The other drawback is that the most obvious route to getting the channel involves signing up for any number of others that you almost certainly do not want to watch and committing to the resultant hefty monthly payments long-term.

The ins and outs of Sky subscriptions are famously painful to unravel, but it looks like they have an ‘offer’ on at the minute which brings the price down to £46 a month for a minimum of 18 months.

No thank you.

Fortunately, you don’t actually have to sign up to every channel going and nor do you have to sign up long-term. Now TV offer monthly Sky Sports subscriptions for £34.99 which can be cancelled at any time.

That’s not cheap, but compared to a long contract at a significantly higher monthly cost, it’s really pretty appealing. If you want to watch live coverage of the Ashes, it’s probably your best option. You’ll get access to a truckload of cricket documentaries too.

Now TV is available on most ‘devices’ (TV, mobile, desktop). For a bit more detail on the ins and outs, take a look at our article on the pros and cons of using Now TV to watch Sky Sports Cricket.

How do you sign up?

You can sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports package here.