Steve Smith leaving (via Channel 5)

England’s first Test performance saw them take the lead in the Ridiculous Ashes, but they then saw fit to omit the player of the match, Moeen Ali, from their second Test squad.

Would that prove costly?

Find out by clicking this link to Liebke and Bowden’s Ridiculous Ashes and then reading the article. (You could just skip to the end to find out the score, but that’s probably missing the point a bit.)