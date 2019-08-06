Forget the “official” result – England have actually taken an early lead

James Pattinson tests the bails (via ECB YouTube)

A fine performance from England has seen them take the lead in The Ridiculous Ashes, an equally coveted trophy that we made up with Dan Liebke as long as last week.

Dan’s Australian, so as a judging panel we average out at impartial. We’re also confident enough in our reasoning to show our workings out.

You can and should read our joint report on the First Ridiculous Ashes Test here. (Thanks to Cricket 365 for again showing enthusiasm for this sort of thing.)