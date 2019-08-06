Forget the “official” result – England have actually taken an early lead

A fine performance from England has seen them take the lead in The Ridiculous Ashes, an equally coveted trophy that we made up with Dan Liebke as long as last week.
Dan’s Australian, so as a judging panel we average out at impartial. We’re also confident enough in our reasoning to show our workings out.
You can and should read our joint report on the First Ridiculous Ashes Test here. (Thanks to Cricket 365 for again showing enthusiasm for this sort of thing.)
August 6, 2019 at 10:33 am
Marvelous. I am just trying to work out if one team could win both the Ashes and the Ridiculous Ashes at the same time, which in itself would be ridiculous of course but I figure not impossible, if a team could only work out how to win more often than lose by ridiculous means. One to watch and a trophy which I can see England concentrating on with ever greater intent as the summer plays out.
August 6, 2019 at 11:08 am
You could definitely win both. In fact if England win, they probably will do because their good cricket is often even more ludicrous than their bad cricket.