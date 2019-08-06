Forget the “official” result – England have actually taken an early lead

James Pattinson tests the bails (via ECB YouTube)

A fine performance from England has seen them take the lead in The Ridiculous Ashes, an equally coveted trophy that we made up with Dan Liebke as long as last week.

Dan’s Australian, so as a judging panel we average out at impartial. We’re also confident enough in our reasoning to show our workings out.

You can and should read our joint report on the First Ridiculous Ashes Test here. (Thanks to Cricket 365 for again showing enthusiasm for this sort of thing.)

Similar deliveries:

  1. People are streaming live cricket online via Kodi
  2. Is a draw in Sri Lanka a good result?
  3. England land early blow ahead of all those Asheses

August 6, 2019 / / 2 appeals

Australia cricket news, England cricket news

Previous post
England and Australia fans astonished by unexpected outbreak of fairly normal Test match cricket
Next post
The cult of digging in: This is the almost impossible psychological trick the batsman must pull off when you want him to play a rearguard

World Cup "content"


England's World Cup squad and strategy


Where you can catch highlights, plus the easiest (and cheapest) way to watch the World Cup live



Easy ways to follow this website


Get the email


On Twitter


On Facebook

2 Appeals

  1. Chuck

    August 6, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Marvelous. I am just trying to work out if one team could win both the Ashes and the Ridiculous Ashes at the same time, which in itself would be ridiculous of course but I figure not impossible, if a team could only work out how to win more often than lose by ridiculous means. One to watch and a trophy which I can see England concentrating on with ever greater intent as the summer plays out.

    Reply
    • King Cricket (Post author)

      August 6, 2019 at 11:08 am

      You could definitely win both. In fact if England win, they probably will do because their good cricket is often even more ludicrous than their bad cricket.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent Posts

About King Cricket

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2019 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑