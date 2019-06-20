Glenn-Maxwell-images-via-ICC-video

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 26, Australia v Bangladesh

In this world, there are people who like new things and there are people who do not. There are people who seek out new food in new places and there are people who go to McDonald’s when they’re on holiday because at least you know what you’re getting. There are people who gave that last series of Twin Peaks a go and found certain elements very powerful despite the series as a whole being quite hard work and there are people who watch Eastenders every night. There are people who like Glenn Maxwell and there are people who do not.

Maxwell is the physical manifestation of creativity. You have to try things to be creative and not everything you try will work. But some things do work. Some things work so, so well, and all that other rubbish stuff that doesn’t work is a price worth paying for that.

Glenn Maxwell played a 10-ball innings against Bangladesh that was basically a highlights package.

But which ball was the best ball?

Glenn Maxwell’s top ten (in chronological order)

Ball 1. Two runs through midwicket. Not actually all that exciting.

Ball 2. Single to long-on. Again, not actually all that exciting. He’s giving you a chance to notice he’s in and to start paying attention.

Ball 3. Wide yorker sliced for four. Very fun.

Ball 4. A strong contender. Here’s a blurry image of Glenn Maxwell hitting a 100 per cent perfectly normal six.

You can’t buy that kind of feline elegance and balance. The ball also landed on the boundary toblerone, so extra points for precision.

Ball 5. A wide yorker, so Maxwell turns towards the leg-side, arcs his body into a reverse-C shape and smears it almost behind him through cover for four.

Absolute nonsense of a shot.

Ball 6. Beasted halfway into the stand over square leg via a surprisingly normal human shot.

Ball 7. Dot ball to cover, which, to be honest, given the way things had been going, felt pretty weird and unusual.

Ball 8. A giant three.

Ball 9. Another titanic pull shot.

Ball 10. Run out, which is always the most entertaining way to be dismissed. It was better than that though.

For a start, this is the shot that he played.

The ball went straight to a fielder. Maxwell got halfway down the pitch and then turned round when he realised that Usman Khawaja wasn’t mad-keen on being run-out.

After the ball hit the stumps, this is the look he gave Khawaja.

Exemplary stuff.

Conclusion: For the combination of pointlessly otherworldly stroke, comical run-out and angry look, Ball 10 was the best ball out of Glenn Maxwell’s magnificent 10-ball innings.