Lasith Malinga: the weirdest military medium bowler in the world

Lasith Malinga (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 27, England v Sri Lanka

The moral of the story is this: if you’re going to bowl at 77mph, do it really weirdly.

Lasith Malinga used to bowl at that particular speed where you’d sometimes call him a fast bowler and sometimes wouldn’t. He was 87-88mph mostly, but he could definitely get over 90mph and 90mph’s the ‘fast’ threshold, isn’t it? Everyone knows that.

That 144.84km/h mark was less meaningful for Malinga though simply because of his bowling action. In the early days it was all anyone could talk about. Cricket fans (Australian, mostly) got really angry about it, while young writers unexpectedly drew thousands of readers writing piss-poor blog posts defending it.

And do you know what? We’re still talking about it now, aren’t we? Do you know why we’re still talking about it? Because it’s mental.

That Lasith Malinga gets his length right is to be expected given how he delivers the ball. The fact that he so often gets his line right is one of the great recurring miracles of cricket.

It is, on the face of it, a side-net-billowing, square-leg-umpire-endangering way to go about things, but it worked in 2004 at 90mph and it works in 2019 at 80mph.

It’ll probably work in 2034 at 60mph.

Lasith Malinga.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Lasith Malinga’s knee injury
  2. Lasith Malinga leads the bowlers
  3. Our very favourite thing about Netflix’s Cricket Fever: Lasith Malinga lurking in the background of every scene like a highly conspicuous ghost

June 22, 2019 / / 4 appeals

England cricket news, Sri Lanka

Previous post
Which ball was the best ball out of Glenn Maxwell’s magnificent 10-ball innings

World Cup "content"


England's World Cup squad and strategy


Where you can catch highlights, plus the easiest (and cheapest) way to watch the World Cup live



Easy ways to follow this website


Get the email


On Twitter


On Facebook

4 Appeals

  1. Deep Cower

    June 22, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    Did you just sneakily call yourself “young” back in 2012?
    You were not young back in 2012.
    You were merely less old.

    Reply
    • King Cricket (Post author)

      June 22, 2019 at 1:07 pm

      It was actually May 2006. It was republished.

      We were younger in 2012.

      We were younger still in 2006.

      Whether we were ‘young’ is of course up for debate. Seems young from our current vantage point though.

      Reply
  2. Ged

    June 22, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    Extraordinary scenes in the 2006 King Cricket comments section.

    The most vociferous of those commentators being anonymous.

    But then, most of the commentators were anonymous. Or possibly one commentator wrote very many vociferous comments in a great many various styles.

    Reply
  3. JB

    June 22, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Anonymous Anonymous said…
    HE IS A UNIQUE BOWLER!!
    HE DUZNT CHEAT OR CHUCK!
    HE IS ONE OF THE BEST BOWLERS DAT ICC HAS WITNESSED THROUGH OUT THE WOLRD CUP!!
    HE DESERVES DA RESPECT FOR GODSAKES….
    PLUS HE IS SOO HOTT!! SEXIEST CRICKETER EVAA!!

    The comments section has improved slightly over the years

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent Posts

About King Cricket

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2019 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑