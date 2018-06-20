Are England the ultimate flat pitch one-day side?

England took the Australia bowling attack apart as if it were a giant Lego penis and grandma was coming over. The dismantling was rapid, efficient and utterly comprehensive.
We strongly disagree with the idea that people want to see more boundaries, but there’s no harm in having the odd one or two of these front leg clearing festivals from time to time – and if they’re held against Australia, so much the better.
Honestly, if you’re tired of Australians being on the receiving end of world record totals, you’re tired of life.
Meaningless?
There’s a temptation to almost write off these sorts of totals because they’re so ridiculous, but no matter how flat the pitch and no matter how short the boundaries, this sort of innings requires huge ambition and consistent execution. The Australians gave a sense of how difficult it is to pull off when they batted.
In contrast, England are good at this, in no small part because England are built for this. They’ve been conditioned to start hitting early and to keep on hitting throughout an innings. It is a very specific skill and they are probably as good at it as any one-day side has ever been.
A flat pitch bowling attack
England also have a bowling attack that is honed for high-scoring matches. This is a thankless and undervalued art and we want to quickly pay tribute to it because it is something that is almost wholly overlooked.
Some days you restrict the opposition to 350 and that is a very good effort – a fact that is currently acknowledged somewhere around zero per cent of the time. (Then the batsmen saunter past that target and everyone gushes about what they’ve done.)
England’s bowlers are at their best when the ball is flying to all parts. It’s counter-intuitive, because all people see are the boundaries, but the bowlers are very, very good at shrugging off the blows while unleashing occasional rapid stiletto stabs.
Bowlers should only be judged against what could have been scored on any given day. If every other side in the world would concede eight an over and you concede seven an over, that is literally match-winning.
Adaptability
A lot of people think that one-day cricket is all about flat pitch mega-totals these days because the only time they pay attention is when there’s a flat pitch mega total.
However, we only have to go back two matches to find a winning total of 218-7. The big concern is supposed to be whether England’s batsmen will be able to adapt on days when runs are likely to be less plentiful, but we’d argue the bowling is a bigger concern.
England’s one-day bowling strategy is all about variety. They currently field a left-arm swing bowler, a right-arm new ball bowler, a leg-spinner, an off-spinner and a bang-it-in pace bowler.
Variety is ideal when you want to ask the batsmen lots of different questions. It’s less good when conditions favour one particular type of bowling. When that happens in a 50-over game, all you really want to do is ask the exact same question as many times as possible, and that’s much harder to do when you have your eggs in so many different baskets.
If England have a weakness, this is it. This is where they will be beaten.
June 20, 2018 at 10:35 am
I’m thinking of a word that begins with “S” and rhymes with “pot band”.
June 20, 2018 at 10:56 am
I think this also feeds in to why it is so important for England to field first. Sure, on the real roads it doesn’t matter much – England plough a load, and are better at doing that than anyone else, and defend it well because that is what the bowling is programmed to do.
The biggest chink in this team is setting a total on a wicket where par is somewhere between 200-300. When they chase, they can often get out of jail because they have 10 batsmen (and also the other team can panic and aim for 30 above par in the first innings knowing this). But setting is a problem. It is partly a historical thing, pre 2015 England were so worried about par scores that they would make 245/5 and then realise par was actually 290. Therefore, post 2015 England do the opposite of that by gunning for 320 regardless and to hell with ocassionally being 20/8.
I can’t see how they don’t make the semis next summer, probably topping the group, and that feels insane to say out loud. But I think the way they play allied with generally more used wickets in the latter stages of tournaments means that they might well need a fair slice of luck to win 2 knockout games
June 20, 2018 at 11:31 am
You know when England last played Australia at Trent Bridge, and bowled them out before lunch for 60? Well, I was there for that. I recall mentioning that here.
Anyway, guess what? I was there again yesterday. Clearly my presence acts as a talisman for a mighty England performance, or maybe it is that the Aussies can’t play properly under my stern and forthright gaze. Whatever it is (and it has to be one of these), I’ll be writing to the ECB for free tickets for England Australia matches. They’d be fools not to see the logic in this.
As for the match, it was all a bit strange. Apparently Stanlake (who I prefer to think of as Stan Lake) topped 90mph in the first over, but that isn’t how it looked. If anything, the Aussie bowlers looked a bit slow. Maybe this was the pitch, but when England were bowling the ball seemed to be hurrying the batsmen a lot more.
21 sixes, 41 fours, 62 boundaries in all. Twenty-six overs went for 10 or more, nine went for 15 or more. Amazingly, Australia were actually ahead of England till the 14th over. On a flat, do-nothing wicket, the best bowling performances by a mile were from two spinners.
Did I mention that I was there?
June 20, 2018 at 11:40 am
Never mind sixes and fours. How many pints?
June 20, 2018 at 11:35 am
I find myself feeling, alongside the obvious delight and euphoria, an ill defined sense of shame and embarrassment over this result. Am I alone?
June 20, 2018 at 11:41 am
Are you sure it’s not just normal everyday latent shame and embarrassment that you’re ascribing to the match for want of an obvious alternative?
June 20, 2018 at 12:28 pm
The possibility had occurred to me, but your sage words make the transfer of those feelings to simple self loathing inevitable.