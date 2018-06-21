“Our bowling is an area of concern”

So said South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk after her team had conceded a world record 216-1 in a T20 against New Zealand and then a few hours later conceded 250-3 against England.
“An area of concern” is a great way of putting it. “An absolute liability” is just that little bit too straightforward, while “absolute dog toss” isn’t a very diplomatic way of rating the performance of your team-mates.
“We spoke between games about what we wanted to do, but did the complete opposite,” she added.
She didn’t say why.
June 21, 2018 at 12:01 pm
A peepshowesque hover-caption, bravo.
June 21, 2018 at 6:34 pm
I also appreciate the hover caption.
However, finding T20 hard (as I do) to care about, I’m mostly interested in how the Ged-Daneel dynamic is currently unfolding in the comments.
Of course, the second division doesn’t count. But if it did… ouch.
June 21, 2018 at 7:18 pm
I have been waiting for a travel report. I have refrained from commenting because I suspected the day would end like it did. Maybe Horton thinks he’s still playing for Lancashire?
June 22, 2018 at 7:36 am
Much like the giant Lego penis of KC’s previous posting, the Middlesex bowling attack sounds like a massive, potent unit but in practice has been far more plastic than fantastic of late.
Much credit due to Leicestershire for serving up generous quantities of delightful grub and chat to me, while being correspondingly mean to the Middlesex players, with meagre pickings in the metaphorical buffet department.
Right areas…as a unit…blah blah…
Oh, and I have a timely cricketer spotted for you from last night in town, KC, that should please you.
More anon, folks.
June 22, 2018 at 3:22 pm
Wakes up, checks Leics score. Yeah, saw that one coming. At least they had a 200 run buffer.