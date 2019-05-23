Let us tell you about Jos Buttler from England’s World Cup squad

Jos Buttler (via Sky Sports)

Jos Buttler is a man for whom trying to score runs at unbelievable speed appears to have no downside.

Normally there’s a risk associated with trying to hit every ball to the boundary, but if anything you feel that Buttler’s actually safer when he takes that approach; that playing each ball on its merits would somehow be colossally irresponsible of him.

Buttler’s second-most-amazing shot is when he plays the ball over his own head and behind the wicketkeeper. His most amazing shot is the wrist snap golf chip that somehow goes for six.

Jos Buttler is the wicketkeeper. This feels more irrelevant than it probably is.

May 23, 2019

3 Appeals

  1. A P Webster

    May 23, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    These posts are coming thick and fast, like Buttler boundaries or a jug of my brother’s gravy plummeting from a great height.

    Reply
  2. A P Webster

    May 23, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    I feel I should add that “my brother’s gravy” is not a euphemism, he likes his gravy thick… if you know what I mean*

    *What I mean is that when he is preparing a sauce made from the juices of meats that run naturally during cooking and thickened with wheat flour or corn starch for added texture, he prefers it to have a high viscosity.

    Reply

