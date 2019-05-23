Let us tell you about Jos Buttler from England’s World Cup squad

Jos Buttler (via Sky Sports)

Jos Buttler is a man for whom trying to score runs at unbelievable speed appears to have no downside.

Normally there’s a risk associated with trying to hit every ball to the boundary, but if anything you feel that Buttler’s actually safer when he takes that approach; that playing each ball on its merits would somehow be colossally irresponsible of him.

Buttler’s second-most-amazing shot is when he plays the ball over his own head and behind the wicketkeeper. His most amazing shot is the wrist snap golf chip that somehow goes for six.

Jos Buttler is the wicketkeeper. This feels more irrelevant than it probably is.

Let us tell you about the other members of England’s World Cup squad