Let’s look at the four phases of the greatest moment of this World Cup so far and work out who had the biggest role in it

Dawlat Zadran blocks one (all images via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 7, Afghanistan v Sri Lanka

The greatest moment of the World Cup so far was when Dawlat Zadran hit a four against Sri Lanka.

That’s him hitting the four above. It was just a block really. Not a very Afghanistan shot at all, in truth, but it wasn’t really him who made it such a wonderful moment.

Phase 1: Nuwan Pradeep does not pick up the ball

Nuwan Pradeep was in his follow-through and the ball was pretty much past him before he could get over.

This one was pretty forgivable.

Phase 2: Lasith Malinga does not pick up the ball

Fortunately for Sri Lanka, Lasith Malinga got across to it easily.

Unfortunately for Sri Lanka – and fortunately for anyone who enjoys shoddy fielding (which is everyone) – he completely failed to stop the ball.

Phase 3: Angelo Mathews does not pick up the ball (again)

Fortunately for Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews was there to clear up.

Unfortunately for Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews did not clear up.

Phase 4: Angelo Mathews does not pick up the ball



Fortunately for Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews was able to chase it down.

Unfortunately for Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews persisted in not picking up the ball.

Who had the biggest role in this wonderful moment?

It’s tempting to go for Mathews, because he had two goes, but we’d give it to Malinga because his failure to pick up the ball was the most gloriously gratuitous.

Well played everyone though. Great cricket.

