Let’s celebrate that magnificent Rabada v Warner thing without at any point expressing support for all the stuff that gave rise to it

Here at King Cricket, we’re not at all in favour of unnecessary on-field aggro: fielders over-celebrating dismissals, bowlers getting right up in the batsman’s face and all that.
However…
We are HUGELY in favour of adrenaline-fuelled cricket – particularly when it involves a true fast bowler and a batsman who comes across as maybe being a bit of an arsehole.
It is just such a tremendously watchable feature of cricket. In what is ostensibly a team sport, you have two guys who hate each other basically going head-to-head, the guy with the bat making the guy with the ball hate him more and more and more until finally there’s a moment of catharsis.
And you know what? Sometimes all that bad stuff that we totally don’t approve of actually helps give rise to this kind of thing.
So let’s entirely overlook the cause and instead celebrate the effect because David Warner and Kagiso Rabada had a thing today and it was very much amazing and fun.
Rabada began by hitting Warner on the arm. It was his second ball and already we had the physio on.
Strapping in place, Warner promptly popped Rabada for four next ball.
The ball after that was a leg-bye and he got off strike.
The next Rabada over, Warner was facing again. First ball he nearly chopped on and got a single. Back on strike, this is where things really went up a notch because he hit the final three balls of the over for four.
The first was a legitimate cover drive, the second was a definitely-going-after-this-guy-no-matter-what scythe thing and the third one was off his pads.
And it continued.
The first ball of Rabada’s next over was, as you might imagine, short.
It went for six.
We’re not sure exactly what you want to read into this, but Rabada’s next delivery was a no-ball.
That also went to the ropes.
So that’s Rabada v Warner, five boundaries on the bounce. What would you absolutely 100 per cent most definitely want to see happen at this point?
Just stop and think. Imagine that you know in advance that this is the last ball you’re going to see. Things aren’t going to build up any more that this. This is the finish. What do you want to see?
Cartwheeling stump! The finest sight in sport.
After that, Usman Khawaja walked out and everyone felt a bit deflated and a load of people switched off.
Honestly, this might just have been the most perfect passage of cricket there’s ever been.
March 23, 2018 at 6:29 pm
All a bit Flintoff to Kallis, wasn’t it? (I only know about the Flintoff to Kallis thing because of this site, incidentally.)
The only possible better thing I can think of would have been Warner falling over arse-into-stumps. Magical.
March 24, 2018 at 8:11 am
Flintoff to Kallis was very different. Basically Kallis couldn’t get close to any of the deliveries. It was all “what did that miss”, “surely that’s LBW”, “the best batsman in the world is totally baffled how on earth is he still there” stuff until the mega-satisfying denouement:
https://youtu.be/A-1oA29fWBo
March 24, 2018 at 8:13 am
The other thing that made the Flintoff to Kallis one much, much better, from my point of view, is that I was there:
http://ianlouisharris.com/2008/08/01/heavy-rollers-in-edgbaston-and-stirchley-primarily-for-england-v-south-africa-days-two-and-three-30-july-to-1-august-2008/
March 24, 2018 at 8:40 am
Weirdorama. 15 minutes after posting the above, I went to my weekend sports bag to grab a shirt for this morning’s (soggy, modern) tennis with Daisy…
…only to find my Edgbaston 2008 Flintoff/Kallis shirt on the top of the pile. What were the odds on that?
(Well, considering my coloured sports shirt rotation has 15-20 shirts in it, I guess the odds were somewhere between 15-1 and 20-1.)
https://wp.me/a721Yk-1VC
Still felt spooky when I saw that short smiling back at me from the bag.
March 24, 2018 at 12:03 pm
14-1 and 19-1 surely? (Or maybe not. I’m not a gambling man.)
March 24, 2018 at 1:10 pm
You might well be right, there, Bail-out. I’m not a gambling chap either.
In other, similarly confusing, cardinal number news, my most recent Ogblog piece investigates the claim that my old pal, Simon Jacobs, was at one time a sixth member of the Jackson 5. http://ianlouisharris.com/2018/03/20/dinner-and-music-biz-chat-with-simon-jacobs-ladbroke-arms-20-march-2018/
March 23, 2018 at 6:55 pm
I’d rather just see that last ball every time, to be honest.
March 23, 2018 at 7:30 pm
You need the build-up. You need the narrative.
March 23, 2018 at 7:13 pm
Stumps (or a stump) cartwheeling is, in my view, the best cartwheeling there is.
Australian stumps cartwheeling is one of the best subsets of this top tier of cartwheeling.
David Warner’s stumps cartwheeling is the top 1% of the top 1% of the top 1%.
March 23, 2018 at 7:37 pm
I will see that last ball 500 more times in my lifetime and I hope it’s never less fun. Pure wriggling delight.
March 24, 2018 at 3:39 pm
Is it too late to get the Ashes result overturned for ball-tampering?
March 24, 2018 at 4:48 pm
Looking forward to seeing David Warner as captain. I’m sure that will calm things down.
Also, if Australia need a new coach, can they please take Bayliss?
March 24, 2018 at 5:00 pm
Which side of The Line is ball-tampering?
March 24, 2018 at 5:08 pm
Hah, was just going to ask a question about the line. Beat me to it. 🙂
March 24, 2018 at 5:52 pm
While watching the early stages of the New Zealand v England test on Thursday morning, I’m sure I saw, ever so briefly, Trent Boult whip out a small lathe and a battery-operated sanding device, then hide same down his trousers after doing something to the ball before running in to bowl.
#justsaying
#justmakingupsomefakenewstotryandmakemyselffeelbetter
March 24, 2018 at 6:40 pm
I don’t really like cricket much today.
March 24, 2018 at 10:20 pm
Oh come on, who doesn’t enjoy laughable blatant rank hypocrisy?
March 24, 2018 at 6:52 pm
Breaking News!
Australian captain admits crossing the line, but isn’t going to do anything about it.
As contrition goes, that’s a weird one. When he says that the integrity of the team has been damaged, he means by himself. But he has managed to spend the second half of that paragraph being appalled and angry about it. Appalled and angry, at himself.
Presumably he will take himself aside and give himself a good talking to. He will tell himself that behaviour of this sort is not something he will tolerate, and that if there is any repeat he will find himself out of the team. Acting like that, he isn’t the sort of person that he feels he can be in a team with.
Or maybe it’s that they’ve been acting out a lie for so long now that they have no idea what reality is anymore.
March 24, 2018 at 7:02 pm
“Leadership group”? At least take ownership of your balls up.
March 24, 2018 at 10:22 pm
Think he just wanted to highlight Darren Lehmann’s absence from the press conference.
March 24, 2018 at 7:13 pm
I also liked that Bancroft was “just in the wrong place at the wrong time”.
I’d like Jonny Bairstow’s opinion on how this press conference compared to the last hilarious one Smith and Bancroft put on.
March 24, 2018 at 7:51 pm
Clearly this is just them headbutting the line.
What an unlikeable bunch this current batch are turning out to be. Except Pat Cummins. I quite like him. But still, more than happy to damn him by association.
Also distracts from 58 all out. Excellent timing you buffoons.
March 24, 2018 at 10:27 pm
Bancroft’s massive head crashed straight through the line.
To be honest, most of the Aussies are fine – even Bancroft who strikes us as being as much victim as sinner.
Cummins is a decent human being; Starc struggles to play the fast bowler role; Khawaja’s got his own thing going on; Paine’s got little to say behind the stumps; and Lyon, you suspect, is basically just the Richard Hammond of the team, getting into the petty stuff because he’s too weak-willed not to.
March 24, 2018 at 10:33 pm
You’re right, KC. Steve Smith is a twat.