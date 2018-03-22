When was the worst moment to tune in on the day England were 58 all out?

England were 58 all out today and New Zealand didn’t even have to stoop to a bowling change. Being as play largely took place during the UK night, England supporters will have first seen the score at all sorts of different points, depending on bedtime, alarm time and bladder size.
When was the worst moment to start following events?
0-0 in England’s innings
There’s a case for saying that those who were there from the beginning got it worst. We disagree. Even though it occurred at hellish pace, seeing a collapse unfold gives more time to come to terms with what’s happening. There’s greatly reduced shock value.
18-3
This probably gets our vote. At 18-3, the score is already bad enough to provide an unhelpfllu sleep-denying burst of adrenaline in the middle of the night. You would then have seen the score become 18-4 and then 18-5 and then 18-6.
Six wickets is a lot of wickets, while 18 runs is very few runs. 18 is the score at which the situation officially moved from ‘gravely troubling’ to ‘hugely disastrous’.
58 all out
A horrifying score, but yet you’ve missed the light relief of Craig Overton’s forlorn late sally and now have to endure the protracted drip-drip erosion of hope via Kane Williamson’s bat. This is not a good moment at which to tune in.
123-3 in New Zealand’s innings (England 58 all out)
We just felt like we should include a mid-New Zealand innings option. This seemed the best/worst. At 123-3 and England 58 all out, the situation is already full-on dogshit and there will be precisely nothing else to cheer for the whole of the rest of the night/day.
175-3 in New Zealand’s innings (England 58 all out)
The full and complete horror, all in one go.
March 22, 2018 at 10:17 am
After your recent piece, I tuned in excited to see TGNW in action and was hugely disappointed. I will be cancelling my subscription henceforth.
March 22, 2018 at 10:25 am
You can’t deny that New Zealand bowled well As A Unit, though, Mike, and TGNW is part of that unit, so in a way, didn’t you witness a great performance from TGNW….?
March 22, 2018 at 10:33 am
I was struggling to articulate how I feel about this.
Your phrase, “full-on dogshit” has done the business for me (as it were).
I wasn’t 100% sure that dogshit is really one word when I read your piece, but on reflection I’m certain that it should be.
March 22, 2018 at 11:17 am
Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn’t. On this occasion we felt it was.
March 22, 2018 at 11:52 am
I actually did tune in at 18 for something and it was indeed disappointing.
Part of the disappointment related to the possibility the next few minutes might be history in the making – England claiming the prize of lowest Test score in history, against the side who had previously had that fate inflicted upon them (by England as it happened).
With seven wickets down there was a real sense of anticipation. This could be a once in a lifetime experience. In the final analysis it was just another very crappy English score, but I have experienced several of those before, as well as low scores inflicted on the opposition, so the overwhelming feeling was of unfulfillment really.
Where’s the shock and awe in merely flirting with the all-time records, and in the end not getting all that close? Ashton Agar and Tino Best have provided more gut-wrenching moments for me in the never-going-to-experience-this-again stakes. Here England didn’t even end up close to delivering despite considerable potential.
March 22, 2018 at 12:07 pm
I tuned in at about the 123-3 (58ao) option. My first thought was ‘Blimey, the Kiwis are really grinding out this first innings’. Then the commentators mentioned the English total and I got confused and sad.
March 22, 2018 at 12:10 pm
Stat Attack!
Number of test innings in which the last wicket stand exceeded the combined previous nine – One.
Record Breakers! If you want to be the best, and if you want to beat the rest, dedication’s what you need. So hearty and fulsome congratulations to Overton and Anderson who have SMASHED the record for the highest percentage of a full innings score contributed by the last wicket with their 53%. Already this will require New Zealand’s last pair to score 201 to beat that, and that’s if England take six-for-none tomorrow morning.
So there you are, the darkest cloud and all that.
March 22, 2018 at 3:48 pm
‘Jimmy Anderson batting records’ is a potential regular feature I would heartily enjoy
March 22, 2018 at 3:58 pm
It was 23-6 (then 7, then 8) when I turned it on.
I find it more funny than anything. And nostalgic. Feels like Trinidad 1994. I was young then.
March 22, 2018 at 6:51 pm
This was exactly when I turned it on as well. Thought it was starting at 10 p.m., headed over to Cricinfo at 9:43 to check the teams, looked at the scoreline, thought momentarily that it was showing that the game was set to start June 23, then realized what was going on and turned it on just in time for that seventh wicket to fall.