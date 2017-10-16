It’s a fine line between love and hate for David Warner

You’ll of course remember when David Warner took a swing at Joe Root after becoming inexplicably incensed by the Yorkshireman’s inappropriate use of a wig.
Halcyon days. There was at least something comical about this particular confrontation; a certain Scrappy Doo quality borne of Warner’s diminutive stature and the sheer ludicrousness of the supposedly inflammatory act. It’s not quite like that this time around.
Fortunately, Warner’s still around to bring a note of levity to proceedings.
The Guardian reports that he’s been pondering how to get “up” and also how to get on top of England’s players. Counterintuitively, he says the mechanism for achieving these ends is to muster hatred.
“How can I dislike this player? How can I get on top of him?” he said. “You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to actually get some hatred about them to actually get up when you’re out there.”
Thank you David for another puzzling window into your psyche.
October 16, 2017 at 2:59 pm
Top use of “counterintuitively”
October 16, 2017 at 3:07 pm
I love playing that game where you take a statement, often bland and inoffensive, and substitute one word or name for another (word processors are great for this, delve for the “Replace All”) so that the whole thing changes utterly in meaning. For example, take an extract of Harry Potter but replace “wand” by “wang”. Hilarity results.
What’s great about Warner’s statement is you don’t even need to change anything.
October 16, 2017 at 8:58 pm
Alternatively, this being David Warner, you could change everything and not leave it any more nonsensical.
October 16, 2017 at 3:35 pm
It’s a fine line between clever and stupid.
October 16, 2017 at 6:32 pm
Who’s in charge of the placement of this line? Will you cross it? Or tip-toe right up to it and punch it in the face while in a Birmingham nightclub?
October 16, 2017 at 6:51 pm
In more important news, Paul Nixon is back at Leics.
As head coach, but he could probably come back as a player and improve them.
October 16, 2017 at 8:07 pm
Apropos only to the Ashes and stuff, I heard this Susan Calman broadcast (from last week) this afternoon and thought that many of you would enjoy it. It’s BBC with 22 days to go, so a little tricky (though I am reliably informed not insurmountably so if you are techie enough) for those outside the UK:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0717j1y
Enjoy.
October 17, 2017 at 1:27 am
Radio generally works outside the UK, unless it’s really big live sports events, like Wrexham playing a club I’ve never heard of, or Middlesex vs the MCC. I suppose it’s football in general, and the Middlesex thing wasn’t on purpose. Your link works fine, as I am sure you’ll be thrilled to know. Thanks.
Also, I suppose David Warner has gotten bored of being all grown-up and boring already.