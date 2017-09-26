Ben Stokes makes a night in the cells happen

The facts are these. Splice and dice them as you see fit.
- The ECB say that 26-year-old Ben Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning following “an incident” in Bristol
- Police say a 26-year-old man was arrested that night on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm
- Another fella went to hospital with facial injuries
- Stokes has injured his hand
- Stokes was released under investigation
- Alex Hales is helping police with their enquiries
Our reading of this is that England’s premier one-day opening batsman is pursuing a new career in law enforcement with Avon and Somerset Constabulary. There may also have been a thing with Ben Stokes, but it’s almost impossible to deduce what might have happened with that from these scant details.
But let’s imagine for a minute that Stokes was shit-faced and lamped a fella. You know, hypothetically speaking.
Like all England players Ben Stokes knows not to cross the line. That is something that is inculcated in all who wear the three lions – accurate location of and respect for the line. At the same time, he’s a passionate sort of human being and he wears his heart on his sleeve. You wouldn’t want him to lose that passion now, would you? Where would that leave him?
‘Not under investigation for causing actual bodily harm’ you might answer. Well, maybe, but he needs that edge, doesn’t he? Needs it. That’s what makes him great, right?
In the unlikely event that the above reading of events should prove to be correct, then based on this and previous “incidents” we have another conclusion to put forward.
It is this: Ben Stokes is a bit of a lightweight and entirely incapable of handling his drink.
September 26, 2017 at 2:36 pm
In other news, Will Smith’s back! As in, returned to Durham – he’s not gone into bat-making business with Lynda Bellingham again, having assumed the identity of a Hollywood namesake or anything.
September 26, 2017 at 2:39 pm
Time to add ‘some bloke’s face’ to The List of Things Ben Stokes Has Punched
September 26, 2017 at 2:52 pm
September 26, 2017 at 3:01 pm
No – only being dead good at talking about cars and passing off offensive national stereotypes as ‘banter’ makes it acceptable.
September 26, 2017 at 3:44 pm
Not your words, AP, the words of Top Gear Magazine.
September 26, 2017 at 5:14 pm
Yeah, you’re rubbish at cricket, even though you play for England
September 26, 2017 at 4:37 pm
This is a rather fun Cricinfo quiz on the incoming rule changes.
http://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/20821747/how-well-do-know-cricket-new-rule-changes
I got 9/11 which is a bit ominous. Have to say that most of the rule changes struck me as very logical.
September 26, 2017 at 7:00 pm
Bam Stoker’s Smackula
September 26, 2017 at 7:10 pm
The problem isn’t aggression, it’s conformation to a stereotype. Decent swing / seam bowling English allrounder with an penchant for hitting sixes? Then you must also be a beery northerner with a keen eye for a fight.
I have it on good authority that when he was young his main pastimes were gentle off-spin, elegant late cuts, and stamp collecting. A slight but painful wrist strain forced him to change his bowling style at the age of 13, and unfortunately coincided with him receiving a four-pound cricket bat as a replacement for his 2-6 original. His path to an eventual prison sentence was set there and then.
September 27, 2017 at 5:45 am
Speaking on behalf of lightweights who can’t really handle their drink, I’d suggest the problem is more in the region of him being a thundering dumbass