Is a Ben Stokes with a rueful smile a diminished Ben Stokes?

Ben Stokes makes things happen. We all know that. But when was the last time he made a really big, memorable cricket thing happen?
It’s been a while. We can’t actually think of any since he made a night in the cells happen in 2017.
We’ve written about how Stokes reacted to a mad deflected run-out for Cricket 365. You can read the piece here. It’s about whether his on-field demeanour is the demeanour of a man who’s lost his edge.
Spoiler alert: we don’t think it is.
May 17, 2019 at 4:28 pm
I know you don’t do requests. But.
“The wait for the official tournament song is over! The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 is proud to unveil “Stand By” – a collaboration between new artist LORYN and one of the UK’s most successful and influential acts, Rudimental.”
You know it makes sense.
May 17, 2019 at 5:05 pm
It does, but… now you’ve requested it…
May 17, 2019 at 7:41 pm
On two separate occasions during this ODI series I’ve heard Simon Mann say “Stokes is trying too hard.” Graham Swann just commented that he has “been down for a long time.” Perhaps, like Renshaw in the previous post, Stokes is thinking about how near he is to the WC.
May 18, 2019 at 7:27 am
“His first reaction was, perfectly understandably, to roll his eyes so hard as to actually knock his head backwards.”
Reminds me of this – perhaps he needs the training:
May 18, 2019 at 10:36 am
After last night, Betteridge applies here.