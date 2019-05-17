Is a Ben Stokes with a rueful smile a diminished Ben Stokes?

Ben Stokes (via Sky Sports)

Ben Stokes makes things happen. We all know that. But when was the last time he made a really big, memorable cricket thing happen?

It’s been a while. We can’t actually think of any since he made a night in the cells happen in 2017.

We’ve written about how Stokes reacted to a mad deflected run-out for Cricket 365. You can read the piece here. It’s about whether his on-field demeanour is the demeanour of a man who’s lost his edge.

Spoiler alert: we don’t think it is.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Ben Stokes makes things happen
  2. Today’s Ben Stokes-induced happenings
  3. Ben Stokes has been charged with a crime which apparently means he should become available for England again

May 17, 2019 / / 5 appeals

England cricket news

Previous post
Matt Renshaw has given a first-hand account of that time he had to retire hurt because of the wild shits
Next post
Did you see Shoaib Malik flat-bat his own stumps like an absolute gimboid?

5 Appeals

  1. JB

    May 17, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    I know you don’t do requests. But.

    “The wait for the official tournament song is over! The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 is proud to unveil “Stand By” – a collaboration between new artist LORYN and one of the UK’s most successful and influential acts, Rudimental.”

    You know it makes sense.

    Reply
  2. Edwardian

    May 17, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    On two separate occasions during this ODI series I’ve heard Simon Mann say “Stokes is trying too hard.” Graham Swann just commented that he has “been down for a long time.” Perhaps, like Renshaw in the previous post, Stokes is thinking about how near he is to the WC.

    Reply
  3. Exile

    May 18, 2019 at 7:27 am

    “His first reaction was, perfectly understandably, to roll his eyes so hard as to actually knock his head backwards.”

    Reminds me of this – perhaps he needs the training:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5WPVLljm1A

    Reply
  4. Balladeer

    May 18, 2019 at 10:36 am

    After last night, Betteridge applies here.

    Reply

