Is a Ben Stokes with a rueful smile a diminished Ben Stokes?

Ben Stokes (via Sky Sports)

Ben Stokes makes things happen. We all know that. But when was the last time he made a really big, memorable cricket thing happen?

It’s been a while. We can’t actually think of any since he made a night in the cells happen in 2017.

We’ve written about how Stokes reacted to a mad deflected run-out for Cricket 365. You can read the piece here. It’s about whether his on-field demeanour is the demeanour of a man who’s lost his edge.

Spoiler alert: we don’t think it is.

