You might want to think about bowling short at Pakistan

Short one (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 2, Pakistan v West Indies

Whenever he was struggling for rhythm, that great lolloping ganglatron of mental fragility, Steve Harmison, always used to send down these innocuous slightly-leg-side not-quite-bouncers that the batsman would calmly sway inside.

An out-of-form Steve Harmison would have taken ten wickets against Pakistan today.

The Pakistan batsmen pretty much restricted themselves to two shots: the aimless cross-batted swish and the glove down leg-side. Neither was especially fruitful. West Indies bowled them out for 105 and then tore to their target with no real concern for losing wickets.

Pakistan have now lost 11 matches in a row. For every other team, good form and bad form are at opposite ends of the spectrum, but Pakistan instead prefer to travel on a revolving form wheel where ‘brilliance’ is exactly adjacent to ‘incompetence’.

As our sometime colleague Dave Tickner put it in his tournament preview, they are “absolutely where they need and want to be” right now.



