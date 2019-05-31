You might want to think about bowling short at Pakistan

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 2, Pakistan v West Indies
Whenever he was struggling for rhythm, that great lolloping ganglatron of mental fragility, Steve Harmison, always used to send down these innocuous slightly-leg-side not-quite-bouncers that the batsman would calmly sway inside.
An out-of-form Steve Harmison would have taken ten wickets against Pakistan today.
The Pakistan batsmen pretty much restricted themselves to two shots: the aimless cross-batted swish and the glove down leg-side. Neither was especially fruitful. West Indies bowled them out for 105 and then tore to their target with no real concern for losing wickets.
Pakistan have now lost 11 matches in a row. For every other team, good form and bad form are at opposite ends of the spectrum, but Pakistan instead prefer to travel on a revolving form wheel where ‘brilliance’ is exactly adjacent to ‘incompetence’.
As our sometime colleague Dave Tickner put it in his tournament preview, they are “absolutely where they need and want to be” right now.
May 31, 2019 at 4:03 pm
It absolutely pisses me off when people do this thing of “most recent first” business. I am designed to read left to right, and the rightmost should be the latest result. cricinfo has this infuriating habit which cricket365 seems to have adopted. It’s absolutely infuriating.
May 31, 2019 at 5:35 pm
Pretty much all central Semitic languages, including Arabic, Hebrew, Persian and Urdu, write from right to left. That accounts for somewhere between 20% and 25% of the world’s population.
Add to that the Chinese/Korean/Japanese languages – all of which write top to bottom and traditionally set out the columns right to left (although to be fair the modern style tends to be to set the columns left to right)…
…and really only about half the world’s population is used to languages that do this left to right thing about which you obsess, DC.
This is a WORLD cup, DC, so open your mind to the myriad of experiences and cultural variations that such a festival of humanity can bring.
In the matter of Pakistan, though, their last 10 results read LLLLLLLLLL whichever way round you look at it. Oh dear!
May 31, 2019 at 7:01 pm
Do those cultures which write right to left commonly have a prevalence of left-handers in their line-up? I was led to believe we write right-handed and left to right so as not to smudge what already written by resting our writing hand on it. Or does their writing style not involve the hand directly contacting the page?
May 31, 2019 at 4:06 pm
Amazingly West Indies are actually looking half decent. I’d be quite happy if Holder and Co do well this tournament, they seem to enjoy their cricket.