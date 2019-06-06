Glenn Maxwell pulls up (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup, Game 10, Australia v West Indies

Are you a World Cup cricketer? Are you wondering whether the West Indies are going to bounce the shit out of you? Here’s an easy way to find out.

Question 1: Do you play for the West Indies?

Yes : If you stay out of the nets, the West Indies probably aren’t going to bounce the shit out of you. However, walk into a net with a bat in your hand and they probably are.

: If you stay out of the nets, the West Indies probably aren’t going to bounce the shit out of you. However, walk into a net with a bat in your hand and they probably are. No: The West Indies are definitely going to bounce the shit out of you, unless…

Question 2: Are you Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Lockie Ferguson, Wahab Riaz or Kagiso Rabada?

Yes : There is an outside chance that the West Indies may not try and bounce the shit out of you, but you really shouldn’t count on it.

: There is an outside chance that the West Indies may not try and bounce the shit out of you, but you really shouldn’t count on it. No, I am not one of those people: The West Indies are definitely going to try and bounce the shit out of you.

Two matches in, we’re all starting to get a bit of a feel for the West Indies’ bowling strategy at this World Cup.