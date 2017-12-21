Was Joe Root responsible for Adil Rashid being dumped from England’s Test squad?

Everyone was weirdly fine with Adil Rashid’s omission from England’s Ashes squad, even though he was England’s only consistent wicket-taker on flat pitches last winter. Considering England have spent much of this tour looking decidedly fast-medium, it seems a fair time to revisit the decision.
We took a look at Rashid’s record compared to his fellow bowlers for Wisden.com and have since found ourself wondering whether England’s current Test captain may have made the call. Intriguingly, a Wisden tweet of the story, saying “Adil Rashid is yet to play a Test under Joe Root” was subsequently retweeted* by Yorkshire’s Azeem Rafiq.
It has to be said that building pressure by bowling in a consistent area hasn’t really helped England of late. A lad who turns it both ways and who also has first-class hundreds to his name might have come in handy.
Go and read the Wisden piece. Someone somewhere might at some point call it a ‘doozy’.
* And later deleted.
December 21, 2017 at 2:58 pm
If Ali can’t bowl effectively because of that finger cut or otherwise, England should be playing another spinner (either instead of Ali, or with Ali playing as a specialist bat).
If Rashid had been available they might just have made the swap. Instead they seem to have brought along a spinner they have no intention of playing even if Ali is injured and ineffective. What’s the point? Would they ever have selected Crane in a live rubber? My suspicion is not.
I’ll remain mystified on this one.
December 21, 2017 at 3:24 pm
Mason Crane had ‘will maybe get some experience in the event we lose the series early’ written all over him from the outset.
Not a great message.
December 21, 2017 at 7:24 pm
I predict him to play in Sydney, take a few wickets in the 2nd innings when Aus are desperately pushing for a declaration, still average under 30, and then never get selected again.
December 21, 2017 at 9:38 pm
Well put, O king. I always think such selections might have learned more from going on the Lions tour and actually, you know, playing the odd game? “Here’s a match that doesn’t matter, have a bowl now at these blokes who’ve demolished us so far” is not a great way to begin a Test career.
December 21, 2017 at 6:17 pm
Heh, live rubber
December 21, 2017 at 8:36 pm
England selectors are not good enough for me, every time they can mistakes in selection you remember they called Gareth batty in India that’s just foolish , at that time because alots of good spiners in county. I don’t no what are they doing.
December 21, 2017 at 11:45 pm
I thought Rashid’s exclusion from the Test squad was a bit strange. But maybe it’s because Rashid and Root don’t play for the same count…oh, wait.
Equally odd, was Garry Ballance’s inclusion into the squad. Maybe Root fancied a look, as he hadn’t seen him at county leve…oh, wait.
Perhaps the England selection policy is to line everyone up against the wall and not pick Liam Plunkett ‘cos he’s not our mate.
December 22, 2017 at 4:42 am
rashid shouldn’t have gone to dubai or wherever it was eng fucked off during the india tour. I knew right then he was going to lose it (“it” being whatever form he had got himself into in the tests up till then)
December 22, 2017 at 4:43 am
and is panesar finished for ever now, or what?
December 22, 2017 at 8:45 am
Almost certainly.
December 22, 2017 at 10:57 am
Something to do with that title-deciding Championship game in 2016, that Rashid asked to be rested from, citing his busy future schedule? Yorkshire seemed pretty cranky at the time.
December 22, 2017 at 11:45 am
That incident was perhaps symptomatic of the reason why he’s not in the squad.