Adil Rashid’s back!

As in ‘returned’. He hasn’t got ankylosing spondylitis or anything.
Is Adil Rashid a bowler who can take wickets when others cannot? Yeah, probably. Sometimes.
Does Adil Rashid’s selection for the Test squad having previously jacked in red ball cricket maybe raise a couple of awkward questions? Erm, yeah, probably. But let’s focus on the wickets, eh?
What was the point of that red ball retirement?
Earlier this year, Adil Rashid supposedly gave up first-class cricket to become a white ball specialist. A major reason why he did this was because he suspected that he was not going to play Test cricket under England’s current captain.
Rashid didn’t think this for no reason. He’d been England’s first-choice spinner for the tour of India and while he didn’t perform spectacularly, he did better than everyone else and well enough that he’d have expected to retain his place. Instead he was dropped. Double-dropped even.
England picked Mason Crane as their second spinner on the Ashes tour, even though it was clear to everyone that he was never actually going to play.
Rashid thought about this and he thought about how he could make an unarguable case for reselection bowling leg-spin in the County Championship. With half the matches played in April and May and England clearly not much interested in picking him for Tests, he concluded that he’d be pissing in the wind.
We’re not sure whether you’ve ever tried pissing in the wind, but honestly, there’s little to be gained from it. More often than not you’ll end up thinking that you never should have commenced the piss in the first place. Rashid therefore binned red ball cricket to focus on his England career. It’s worth noting that he subsequently played very well.
Worked out well though, didn’t it?
Who knows what happens next, but thanks to a change in selection policy and good form in limited overs cricket, Adil Rashid has won back his place in England’s Test squad.
When Jos Buttler came back into the Test team off the back of his IPL returns, he said that it wasn’t a question of playing the right format. He pointed out that in an alternate universe, maybe he’d have made five first-class hundreds for Lancashire and won his place back that way.
That’s true, but the same doesn’t hold for Rashid. The chances of a leggie tearing it up in the Championship on damp seamers is nil because no matter what form he’d been in, he simply wouldn’t have been given the ball. He’d have been lucky to get three overs. He might not even have been picked.
Conclusion
Plenty of people will moan about Adil Rashid’s return, but it’s hard to envisage any other way he could have won his place back.
Good luck to him.
July 26, 2018 at 1:42 pm
It is quite hot and dry at the moment. Any moisture in the pitch is probably going to dry up half way through the first session (if it takes that long). England should look at playing two spinners. I’m pretty sure India will be.
July 26, 2018 at 1:47 pm
Poor Rashid. He gets selected against Pakistan and India. Bet he would love to play against South Africa or New Zealand sometimes
July 26, 2018 at 2:27 pm
I think you undervalue how poor his form has been when it comes to staring in annoyance as the Headingley outfield fails to dry in spite of there being no rain on any of the four scheduled days of the match.
July 26, 2018 at 5:17 pm
I think we put too much emphasis on format. Test cricket throws up so many different situations that I’ve often thought the best way to pick a test team is just to write a list of your most talented cricketers (taking into account temperament but ignoring such factors as potential, format-specialisation and form). The top sixteen or so names form your squad, and then you pick your XI from that pool based on form and balance.
If you did that then the likes of Buttler, Rashid and Hales would undoubtedly be in the mix, as well as more traditional “test” cricketers, and I think the side would be better placed to handle the varied challenges of test cricket.
July 26, 2018 at 5:40 pm
As we said to someone on Twitter earlier, if you’re preparing to bowl to Virat Kohli in a Test match in August, that experience is probably closer to bowling to Virat Kohli in an ODI in July than it is to bowling to Tom Westley in a Championship match in April.
July 26, 2018 at 7:45 pm
Yorkshire seem pretty upset; wonder if he’ll be moved on next season now.
If you want the County Championship to encourage spinners, then they need to play it in the summer. Maybe Somerset should be playing Bess?
I doubt this will be a terribly successful choice, but I don’t blame Smith for picking him, or Rashid for making himself available.
July 26, 2018 at 8:04 pm
Can I suggest, ‘You can look at it again now Adil,’ for a hover caption?
July 26, 2018 at 10:51 pm
Any thoughts on Imran Khan, Prime Minister?
July 27, 2018 at 1:02 am
Quite a good bowler, a bit overrated as a batsman?
July 27, 2018 at 1:19 am
He was a good bowler and a good batsman. A Venn diagram would be 2 circles with very little overlap. Also, a great captain. But then his Oxford nickname was ‘Im the dim.’ haha!
July 26, 2018 at 11:41 pm
We’re still no closer to finding out what adil rashid did to rile joe root in the first place.
Please feel free to speculate.