Essex, Somerset, 27 Dresses and “Pou-Pou”

Have you ever seen 27 Dresses? Your most likely answer to that question will be, “I think I’ve seen some of it, but I can’t really remember it.”

27 Dresses is the kind of film they broadcast on ITV3 on a Sunday afternoon. You might have happened upon it halfway through, watched 20 minutes and then drawn your conclusions and flicked to something else.

It is a about a woman (Katherine Heigl) who has been a bridesmaid at 27 weddings. It is a rom-com. You can probably work out the rest using computer software.

Do you know who Raymond Poulidor is? Raymond Poulidor – who was somewhat unfortunately nicknamed Pou-Pou – was a French pro cyclist in the Sixties.

At the start of his career, Poulidor had the great misfortune to ride at the same time as Jacques Anquetil, who was maybe the third-greatest cyclist of all time. Towards the end of his career, he had the even-greater misfortune to ride at the same time as Eddy Merckx, who was basically Don Bradman if Don Bradman could bowl like Shane Warne and also like Malcolm Marshall.

As a consequence of these things, Ramond Poulidor attracted another nickname, which was “The Eternal Second”.

It’s worth noting that The Eternal Second won the Tour of Spain and also a bunch of one-day races. It’s similarly worth noting that 27 Dresses ends with Katherine Heigl’s character (SPOILER ALERT!) getting married. As such, neither has much in common with Somerset County Cricket Club.

If the County Championship were awarded after a four-year cycle, Somerset would be champions by some distance. If we could be bothered adding all the points up, we’d almost certainly find that the same holds true if it were awarded after a ten-year cycle.

But it doesn’t work like that. The way the County Championship works is that each year someone different wins and each year Somerset come second.

They’re currently second in the table and playing Essex, who are first. Essex won their first T20 Blast at the weekend and weather, a points advantage and the current match situation mean it’s likely they’ll secure the double. Then again, we can be fairly certain that Somerset produced a result pitch, so it might end up being a bit of a shoot-out.

Somerset need to win. Essex only need to draw. The scorecard is here.

