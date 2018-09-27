A full report on that thrilling final County Championship match between Surrey and Essex

Surrey v Essex shakehandsery (via Sky Sports Twitter)

The climax of the County Championship is always thrilling.

Always.

This year was no exception. (How could it have been when we literally just told you that the climax is always thrilling? (Think, McFly! Think!))

Having surrendered a ten million run first innings deficit to last year’s champions Essex, this year’s champions Surrey almost won the match but then didn’t.

Childish Things

September 27, 2018

County cricket news

Let’s try and put Afghanistan’s rate of improvement into perspective

14 Appeals

  1. Balladeer

    September 27, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Good thing it’s crap and they’re trying to shoe-horn in another competition instead, eh?

    • King Cricket (Post author)

      September 27, 2018 at 4:09 pm

      They’re also expanding the top division to ten teams. But not playing any more games.

      No, we’ve no clue either. Their actual honest-to-God reasoning seems to be that more people get a go of being in the first division and apparently this is a good thing.

  2. Mike

    September 27, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    I feel obliged to point out that those people in the past have confused Teletext with Ceefax. Teletext was for booking cheap package holidays on and for doing Bamboozle.

    Why did that number in the top left corner have to tick all the way round to the page number you wanted before it could change, though? Why couldn’t it just take you straight to the page?

    Because this and other quirks wouldn’t have provided such rich material for nostalgic northern observational comedy, that’s why.

  3. Prince Prefab

    September 27, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Planet Sound Teletext channel 4. Loved reading. Loved reading the reviews – about twenty pages of reviews taking about an hour to scroll round. Loved it.
    Then they slagged my band off and gave us ** out of *****. Think they called us subpar Badly Drawn Boy, which considering the fact that he was going through a particularly subpar period himself was dispiriting.
    Ruined it for me to be honest.

  4. Ged

    September 27, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    I’d just like to (belatedly) congratulate Sam and the entire Blackledge family on their own private expanding first division.

    Belated, because I have been “op north” on a mission unrelated to cricket – to see Casablanca The Musical at The Workshop, Halifax…for obvious reasons.

    Anyway, once again, a shout out of “well played; well batted” to Sam.

