A full report on that thrilling final County Championship match between Surrey and Essex

The climax of the County Championship is always thrilling.
This year was no exception. (How could it have been when we literally just told you that the climax is always thrilling? (Think, McFly! Think!))
Having surrendered a ten million run first innings deficit to last year’s champions Essex, this year’s champions Surrey almost won the match but then didn’t.
September 27, 2018 at 4:08 pm
Good thing it’s crap and they’re trying to shoe-horn in another competition instead, eh?
September 27, 2018 at 4:09 pm
They’re also expanding the top division to ten teams. But not playing any more games.
No, we’ve no clue either. Their actual honest-to-God reasoning seems to be that more people get a go of being in the first division and apparently this is a good thing.
September 27, 2018 at 5:09 pm
I think they just know that Hampshire would go down in 2019 if two teams got relegated.
September 27, 2018 at 4:08 pm
I feel obliged to point out that those people in the past have confused Teletext with Ceefax. Teletext was for booking cheap package holidays on and for doing Bamboozle.
Why did that number in the top left corner have to tick all the way round to the page number you wanted before it could change, though? Why couldn’t it just take you straight to the page?
Because this and other quirks wouldn’t have provided such rich material for nostalgic northern observational comedy, that’s why.
September 27, 2018 at 4:11 pm
Wasn’t Ceefax a brand of teletext? In which case our error was capping the T.
September 28, 2018 at 1:38 pm
Ah, Ceefax page 340 et seq.
Brings back memories.
September 27, 2018 at 5:18 pm
Planet Sound Teletext channel 4. Loved reading. Loved reading the reviews – about twenty pages of reviews taking about an hour to scroll round. Loved it.
Then they slagged my band off and gave us ** out of *****. Think they called us subpar Badly Drawn Boy, which considering the fact that he was going through a particularly subpar period himself was dispiriting.
Ruined it for me to be honest.
September 27, 2018 at 5:35 pm
We need to speak to you actually. Maybe tomorrow.
September 27, 2018 at 5:36 pm
“Need” perhaps something of an exaggeration.
September 27, 2018 at 5:36 pm
And “perhaps” probably unnecessary there.
September 28, 2018 at 12:24 pm
Sorry mate. Busy.
September 27, 2018 at 10:09 pm
I’d just like to (belatedly) congratulate Sam and the entire Blackledge family on their own private expanding first division.
Belated, because I have been “op north” on a mission unrelated to cricket – to see Casablanca The Musical at The Workshop, Halifax…for obvious reasons.
Anyway, once again, a shout out of “well played; well batted” to Sam.
September 28, 2018 at 12:27 am
Thanks Ged
September 28, 2018 at 10:41 am
Well expanded, sir!