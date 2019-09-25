Will Lanky the Giraffe ever win the T20 Finals Day Mascot Race?

The 2019 Mascot Race (via Sky Sports)

Someone wrote 900 words about the Finals Day mascot race and we should probably confess that we were that person.

The piece sort of almost has a point, but doesn’t quite. It hints at a point, it has a whiff of a point, but the point is never quite made.

It’s possibly something about seizing the day, or maybe it’s about the social dynamics that underpin the best of the British summer. Maybe it’s just a paean to people with foam heads on running about a bit.

Read the thing here and judge for yourselves.

Similar deliveries:

  1. The mascot race on Twenty20 finals day 2010
  2. Twenty20 finals day match report
  3. Yorkshire out of County Championship race

September 25, 2019 / / 2 appeals

County cricket news

Previous post
Essex, Somerset, 27 Dresses and “Pou-Pou”

2 Appeals

  1. Gman

    September 25, 2019 at 11:07 am

    Was this whole article written for the sole purpose of using the word “paean”?

    Reply
    • King Cricket (Post author)

      September 25, 2019 at 12:21 pm

      Hardly.

      Searching this site, we find the word ‘paean’ has previously been used in reference to words about…

      Sachin Tendulkar
      Three-dimensionality
      The blocker
      “An entire continent”
      Lord’s
      Brendon McCullum
      Reliable mediocrity
      “All the players who were able to show us their skills for a prolonged period”

      Reply

