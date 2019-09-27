Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk

In lieu of a review, here is a photograph of The Instant Cricket Library by Dan Liebke balanced precariously in a cactus in France.

It took us quite a while to find exactly the right cactus, but we are happy with our final selection.

The Instant Cricket Library is an imagined anthology – excerpts from unpublished, imaginary and other hard-to-find cricket books.

It is very funny. It is worth buying for the Andy Bichel chapter about “dozeneering” alone.

You can find a few different ways to buy it here.

