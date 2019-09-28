This summer we had a World Cup and then an Ashes and it is honestly very hard to remember even half of what took place.

Here are 13 things that took place.

The World Cup group stages

Steve Smith (via ICC video)

It wasn’t the sandpaper thing and it wasn’t the lying about sandpaper thing. It was the calling-back-a-team-mate-who-had-the-wild-shits thing. Absolutely despicable behaviour.

Jason Roy celebrates his hundred (via ICC video)

The umpire then did the finest ‘your apology is not really accepted’ face that we’ve ever seen. That was the best bit.

It was high intensity fun.

James Vince bowled (via ICC video)

And we all agreed to blame James Vince for England’s World Cup failure and also for everything else.

The World Cup semi-finals

It was very cool. A little too cool, perhaps. Counter-productively cool really.

In almost any other summer, this would be our number one highlight.

Weird but true fact: not everything went brilliantly for Steve Smith this summer.

Elite stroppiness, but weirdly there was one person who experienced an even stronger emotional reaction to his dismissal.

The World Cup final

It was even better than his mad catch earlier in the tournament.

Except that it resulted in England winning a World Cup, which doesn’t feel very cricket at all now that we come to think about it.

The Ashes

It’s important to remember that in light of everything that followed.

England were bowled out for 67. Do you remember that? Do you remember England being bowled out for 67? That was a thing that actually happened.

And that’s where the summer ended. No other things happened after the ‘England winning a Test after getting bowled out for 67’ thing happened.