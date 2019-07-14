Was this the greatest shot anyone has ever hit?

2019 Cricket World Cup final, England v New Zealand
England needed nine runs to win the World Cup off three balls. Ben Stokes hit the ball, ran two, and dived for his ground. As he was doing this, he hit a second shot and it went for four.
It was the greatest shot anyone has ever hit.
A kind of full-length jab deflection, the shot was singularly remarkable even before you factor in the fact that the ball arrived from behind him.
To play a diving blind shot for four – thus securing a cumulative six off that particular delivery – was beyond belief. It was even better than his mad catch earlier in the tournament.
And here’s a supplementary and complementary ‘greatest’ as a bonus. The greatest shot never hit was the one Mitchell Santner spurned off the final ball of New Zealand’s innings when he for some reason chose to duck underneath it instead.
July 14, 2019 at 10:24 pm
Argh
July 14, 2019 at 10:28 pm
I’m done in. Can we have a break from cricket for a bit?
Oh never mind, here comes the Ashes.
July 14, 2019 at 10:31 pm
I commentated on this game for 8 hours and by the end of it I was a gibbering mess while my ‘neutral’ India supporting partner took over.
I very much could not spake. It’s never been so literal for me either.
Imagine trying to explain the end of this game to someone who doesn’t like cricket. Madness.
July 14, 2019 at 10:42 pm
It’s the greatest ODI ever played. Its better than the tied semi final, its better than the Bullring Bash, its better than anything so far.