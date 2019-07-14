Was this the greatest shot anyone has ever hit?

Ben Stokes hitting a normal four/six (via ICC video)

2019 Cricket World Cup final, England v New Zealand

England needed nine runs to win the World Cup off three balls. Ben Stokes hit the ball, ran two, and dived for his ground. As he was doing this, he hit a second shot and it went for four.

It was the greatest shot anyone has ever hit.

A kind of full-length jab deflection, the shot was singularly remarkable even before you factor in the fact that the ball arrived from behind him.

To play a diving blind shot for four – thus securing a cumulative six off that particular delivery – was beyond belief. It was even better than his mad catch earlier in the tournament.

And here’s a supplementary and complementary ‘greatest’ as a bonus. The greatest shot never hit was the one Mitchell Santner spurned off the final ball of New Zealand’s innings when he for some reason chose to duck underneath it instead.

