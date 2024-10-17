Did you see… Mohammed Siraj make his way onto India’s top scorers podium with a single shot?

2 minute read

Rohit Sharma chose to bat first against New Zealand, even though he thought it might be a bit tricky early on. Rohit didn’t perhaps consider that India might not make it as far as ‘later on’.

Sharma himself did well though. He made two runs, which – until number 11 Mohammed Siraj entered the scene – would have been enough to earn him a joint ‘top innings run-scorers’ podium position.

Rishabh Pant made 20 (after being dropped on 7), Yashasvi Jaiswal made 13 and Kuldeep Yadav was the other big success story with 2.

Alas, Rohit and Kuldeep’s joint third-placed glory was short-lived, because right at the end of the innings, Siraj waltzed out, cool as you like, and hit a quarter of India’s boundaries (one).

There it goes!

Siraj didn’t score any other runs. That meant he had to settle for being third-highest scorer, along with Extras.

A quick word too for India’s seventh-highest scorer, Ravindra Jadeja, who made probably the most horrible duck of the day.

Here is Jadeja, a left-hander, getting caught at gully.

Just to be 100% clear, gully is waaaay off to the right.

With ‘early on’ safely out of the way, New Zealand put on 67 runs for their first wicket and then also surpassed India’s innings total (46) for their second wicket too.

D’ya fancy receiving our emails? It’s always a bit of a psychological boost whenever a new person signs up. Here’s the sign-up page, including all the reassuring disclaimers about how we won’t share your data. (We’ve got to be honest, we wouldn’t know who to share your data with even if we were a malevolent scam artist. We suppose the malevolent scam artists of the world make the effort to find out those sorts of details. Who could be bothered? Malevolent scam artistry sounds like a boring and laborious career that would surely offer minimal job satisfaction. We’ll stick to our incredibly lucrative profession of publishing cricket writing online free of charge before asking people to maybe pay for it out of the good of their hearts.)