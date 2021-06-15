Dusty seemingly exhibiting active distaste for the County Championship

AP Webster writes…

You may recall my parents’ cat, Dusty, from his indifference to the Boxing Day Test back in 2019.

What with the whole global pandemic business, this weekend* (during which we have celebrated a Big Birthday for an important family member, and crucially also the first weekend I’ve been able to go into my parents’ house) has been the first opportunity for quite some time to check if Dusty has revised his stance on cricket.

This image, showing his instant response to even the channel being switched over to Sky Sports Cricket, seems conclusive evidence in this regard.

* Regular readers will be aware that “this weekend” is not a term to be taken too literally given the famously relaxed King Cricket publication schedule when it comes to reader submissions.

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.