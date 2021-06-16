A 1997 Ridiculous Ashes podcast match report

Regular King Cricket contributor Ged Ladd writes…

I listened to each of the first four Tests of the 1997 Ridiculous Ashes podcast while resting my back on the bed, early evening, following early morning starts. I can report that this method reliably sends me to sleep after 10 to 15 minutes of the podcast, requiring me to “backslide” after I have woken up, trying to work out at which point I lost consciousness.

I decided to try a different approach with the fifth Test.

For the first time in months, the combination of lighter mornings and decent weather enabled me to take an early morning walk before work. So I tried out my new earpod thingies, listening to the Ridiculous Ashes while taking my pandemic-permitted constitutional.

I am delighted to report that I did not fall asleep during this multi-tasking event. Indeed, I stayed awake throughout the Ridiculous Ashes and for the remainder of my walk.

I can also report that the new earpod thingies stay in my ears better than the old ones and seem to direct sound to the right place, although a plane going directly overhead did make me miss a few words.

It occurs to me that a Ridiculous Ashes match report on the King Cricket website might require me to abstain from mentioning any of the actual Ridiculous Ashes. If so, KC will no doubt delete the next couple of paragraphs.

I would have found it helpful if Dan and Alex had mentioned the location of the Tests, especially when they were discussing the “controversy” over (as it turned out) Headingley not spinning in the fourth Test and Trent Bridge being flat in the fifth.

One beef; Dan Liebke’s gratuitous use of an actual statistic in the “honourable mentions” section. Not a ridiculous statistic, a sensible one. The sort of thing that Bill Frindall might have come up with on TMS. I nearly fell over into the road at the shock of that. Desist, Dan, desist.

Anyway, point is, these ridiculous podcasts are great fun and I have now worked out how to stay awake to hear them.

You can find the 1997 Ridiculous Ashes here.

You can also find the 2013/14 Ashes here. (Episode 2 has just become available.)

