2 minute read

Simple question. When you think of the most ridiculous Ashes moments, what comes to mind?

If you’ve ever dipped into the podcast we do with Dan Liebke, you’ll know that our definition of ‘ridiculous’ is pretty broad. Ridiculously good, ridiculously bad, ridiculously weird – they all count.

So what comes to mind for you? And how many of the moments don’t involve Titan of Ridiculousness, Stuart Broad?

Why do you ask?

We ask because we’ve signed a contract to deliver a Ridiculous Ashes book (along with Dan). It’ll be out just prior to the 2025/26 Ashes. All we have to do before then is write the thing.

We’d obviously like the book to be full of great moments and being as our memory can’t reliably recall much about even the last Ashes, we figured it might be wise to defer to the wisdom of the crowd on this one.

So let us know. What have been the most ridiculous Ashes moments of the last 50 years?

Leave a comment below. Email us. Email us again when we haven’t responded, asking whether you perhaps ended up in our junk mail. Leave a comment here when we still haven’t responded, politely pointing out that we really should check our junk mail more often.

De-fly the ointment

All great and fun and wonderful, but if there’s a small fly in the ointment here, it’s that this book currently only has an Australian publisher. The very, very fine folk at Affirm Press will deliver the book Down Under. This is incredibly decent of them, but if you’re in the UK and you want a copy (and we’re guessing that’s possible if you read this website) then as things currently stand, you’d have to pay one arm and one leg, possibly also your pancreas, to get a copy shipped over.

In an ideal world, we would obviously like our Ashes-themed book to be available (and affordable) in both Australia and the UK. Call us simpletons, but it just feels to us like those would be the major markets.

So a secondary appeal: If you know (or ideally are) a publisher, please can we have contact details so we can explain why claiming the UK rights for an Ashes book that is already being written would be a wise and financially rewarding decision.

And if you don’t know (and aren’t) a publisher, please will you pass this appeal on to someone who you feel is fractionally more likely to know such a person. Maybe also spread the word on social media or take up Dan’s suggestion that you “write to your local duke” (he isn’t au fait with the political system over here).

Thanks in advance on both counts (the making of suggestions and the finding of a UK publisher).