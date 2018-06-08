Will Jos Buttler prove that the best Test teams contain the best T20 players?

That’s a terrible headline. It labels Jos Buttler a T20 player when a key aspect of the point we’re about to make is that players shouldn’t be categorised.
Over at Wisden, we’ve picked up almost exactly where we left off earlier in the week, arguing that England’s Test team would do well to draw on a wider range of experiences.
Take a look back on most of the recent Test debutants and first-class performances have generally been trumping international white ball performances as a selection criterion. The team has become more specialised and more focused and while that may seem like a positive, we’re saying that it also makes it homogenous and that homogenous means worse.
In recent times, adaptability and innovation have come to be seen as being synonymous with ramp shots and reverse sweeps because these things are ‘new’ and easy to identify.
But that’s not the case. Flexibility, improvisation and lateral thinking are not the sole preserve of T20 cricket. The truth is that the shortest format is the one in which players face the narrowest variety of conditions and match situations, whereas Test cricket is the one in which they must adapt the most.
Successful Test teams need people who can come up with solutions to problems on the fly and if all the free thinkers are drifting towards T20, Test teams would do well to try and reclaim a few of them.
Here’s the Wisden link again so that you can read similar sentiments expressed in a greater number of words.
I suppose it depends how to define “the best”. There are probably three categories of “the best”.
The best dozen or so players
eg Buttler, Rashid Khan, Kohli, De Villiers
These players should be able to transfer their skills over, and in a lot of cases already have. Test cricket probably really needs them to both be able to and want to succeed at long format.
Proper T20 specialists
eg Narine, Russell, Lynn
Players that forever reason are only really interested in developing T20 skills. Nothing wrong with that, but Narine is a fairly good example of someone that exclusively works on skills that will benefit him in short format. These players are usually underwhelming if they are ever given a chance in Test cricket
Then there is a grey area in the middle – good T20 players that get franchise gigs but aren’t specialists. England alone have a huge list of them, Roy and Willey being prime examples. I do think it will be fascinating over the next few years as to which group players like that move into, I fear it will be the second one.
Roy has always felt a bit more like a T20 batsman, a bit sloggy, a bit closer to Lynn than de Villiers, tinder if you will; whereas Buttler has promised greater things. I wouldn’t be sorry to lose Roy from F.C. cricket any more than I would, say, Colin Ingram.
Willey is less of a cut-and-dried case. I’d have thought his left-arm swing would be too slow for Tests, but they’re playing Sam Curran now and Willey’s probably a better bat in any form of the game…
The King seems in thrall to the Buttler these days, with 67% of the last three long-format pieces about JCB.
I’m sticking with the tried and trusted ‘too much cricket’ argument – that’s one of the key factors that’s forcing players to specialise, along with the constant switching between formats, and marginalising the long format into April/May and September for the more lucrative (perhaps because it gets the chance to be?) LO stuff. Hey, it’s the money after all, isn’t it?
No test cricket for (almost all of) June and July for two consecutive years? That really is insane.
I think of it like this:
supposing we have rare and prized skill of cooking mutton biryani. But is very specialized, takes lots of patience to let the mutton and spice flavors soak and mix with each other and also it is usually passed down within families and not open. To top it all it is also unhealthy and doctors advise to cutdown on its consumption
since good quality mutton biryani is rarely available, there is a proliferation of cheaper quality of chicken biryani and which is usually prepared quicker by just mixing masala and rice last minute unlike traditional mutton biryani. It is also healthier because white meat (of course white meat is bland unlike red meat but still it is atleast meat)
then we have a quickie, the “vegetable biryani”. Traditionalists claim that this is not “biryani” at all. But it is quicker to prepare, healthier, so it is distributed more widely despite all objections and tasting like garbage and violating all the cannons of cuisinary preparations.
Now suppose there is an international mutton biryani cooking challenge at country level. If the number of specialist mutton biryani cooks are limited would you give opportunities to veg biryani cooks also in the mutton biryani cooking team?
Is this the best analogy on King Cricket? It must be in with a shout, surely? Up there with Ian Bell the Wooden Spoon.
I’m so confused.
Oh boy your analogy set my mouth watering and my memory racing, Marees.
So I have written up the best biryani feast I have (so far) ever experience d:
ambati rayudu reportedly serves the best biryani in hyderabad, but he plays for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL
